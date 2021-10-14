    • October 14, 2021
    Virginia Basketball to Participate in 2022 Roman Main Event

    Photo courtesy of Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports

    Virginia Basketball to Participate in 2022 Roman Main Event

    Per Jon Rothstein, Virginia will play in a field which includes UCLA, Baylor, and Illinois in Las Vegas in 2022.
    The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team will participate in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena in 2022, per College Hoops Today’s Jon Rothstein. The Hoos fill out a four-team field which includes Baylor, UCLA, and Illinois.

    This is not the first time that UVA will be scheduled to appear in a non-conference tournament that includes UCLA, as both the Cavaliers and the Bruins were set to compete in the Wooden Legacy Tournament in the 2020 season, before the event was cancelled.

    The 2022 Roman Main Event field combines four of the current top programs in college basketball. The field includes the two most recent NCAA champions in Baylor (2021) and Virginia (2019), as well as UCLA, who reached the Final Four for the 19th time in program history in 2021. Illinois won both the Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament titles in 2021.

    Official dates, times, and first round matchups for the tournament will be announced at a later date. 

