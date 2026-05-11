Updated Roster Outlook for Virginia Basketball Following the Commitment Of Favour Ibe

Virginia Basketball was one of the surprise teams in the country last season, winning 30 games, getting to the ACC Tournament Championship, getting back to the NCAA Tournament, and winning their first round game vs Wright State. They had a disappointing end with a loss to Tennessee in the second round, but the Cavaliers' first season under Ryan Odom should be viewed as a success.

When you have a season like UVA did, you want to retain as many pieces from that roster as possible and that was Odom's primary goal this offseason and they have executed that plan. They have been adding more talent via the transfer portal and through the high school ranks and the roster is nearly complete for a much anticipated 2026-2027 season in Charlottesville.

Let's take a look at the roster for Virginia after their recent run of commitments.

Guards (7)

G- Chance Mallory

G- Sam Lewis

G- Christian Harmon (transfer)

G/F- Jurian Dixon

G- Desmond Roberts

G- Elijah Gertrude

G-Owen Odom

This position is in good hands heading into next season after the recent transfer additions.

Mallory was one of the best bench players and freshmen in the ACC last season and if he is inserted into the starting lineup, I think that he could be a major breakout candidate for next season. Lewis is one of the best shooters on the team and another player that I think is ready to take a big step with Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, and Jacari White gone, and the transfer additions of Jurian Dixon and Christian Harmon add more playmaking and shooting to the roster.

The questions I have are about the depth and I think that Virginia is going to be banking on Desmond Roberts and Elijah Gertrude to take steps up next season and be bench players in this rotation. Gerturde played in 17 games this past season, missed the prior season due to injury, and played in 16 games during his freshman season.

Mallory and Lewis feel like the starters from this group, with Dixon and Harmon the main backups, though Dixon could also provide forward depth.

Forward

F- Thijs de Ridder

F- Silas Barksdale

F- Carter Lang

F-Martin Carrere

F- Jurian Dixon

Getting de Ridder back is huge for the program after his All-ACC season and he should be the focal point of everything UVA does next year. However, there is inexperience behind him and it would not be a surprise if Odom brings in more depth via the portal, though the spots are limited at this point.

Like Gertrude, it seems that Odom is going to be counting on players such as Barksdale and Carrere to step up and take on roles after just being deep bench guys last season. Barksdale has rebounding upside while Carrere could be a very good three-point shooter.

Center

C-Johann Grunloh

C- Favour Ibe

Grunloh and Ugonna Onyenso were a great tandem a season ago and helped cement UVA as one of the best defenses in the country. Grunloh is back, but Onyenso is out of eligibility.

Over the weekend, Ibe committed to the program and the four-star center is likely going to play a major role for Ryan Odom and his team this season. He improve plenty of the the stretch of his final season and has intriguing potential. However, he is light on experience and might not be ready for a big role on a team that is expecting to contend in the ACC next season.

Overall, this is a really good roster, but some questions about the depth are valid. Right, players like Barksdale, Gertrude, Carrere, and Ibe are going to be asked to contribute and we will just have to wait and see as to how that is going to go.