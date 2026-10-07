Virginia basketball notes: Cavaliers will have a primetime campaign + other things from 2026 ACC Tipoff

At ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C., Virginia Coach Ryan Odom addressed the media along with Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis and Johann Grunloh.

VIRGINIA TO PLAY ON DOZENS OF NATIONAL BROADCASTS

"All players want to play in big games, all coaches want to coach in big games, and we've certainly provided these guys with that opportunity this year," Odom said.

Thirty of Virginia's games will be on national broadcasts this season. The Cavaliers are currently scheduled to play just one game on streaming (Nov. 13 clash with Maryland, on Peacock).

DUKE RELOADS WITH IMPACT FRESHMEN

In each of the past two seasons, Duke’s basketball strategy has revolved around a freshman who went on to win national player of the year honors. First it was Cooper Flagg, then Cameron Boozer.

The 2026-27 Blue Devils have another strong first-year class, led by 7-foot freshman Cameron Williams, the No. 4 overall prospect in the high school recruiting class of 2026. But he’s unlikely to give Duke a player of the year three-peat, given the fact that this year’s roster has more experience than most of coach Jon Scheyer’s previous squads.

The Blue Devils are again ACC preseason favorites, but they may have a slightly different look.

“I don't know if they're going to have an immediate impact at the level that we've seen. I mean, we've seen historic impact with our freshmen, but they're going to be contributors to winning,” Scheyer said Wednesday at the annual ACC Tipoff preseason media event.

“I think they really have had -- they're fortunate they have more experience in the building to look to where guys can help guide them. I think there's been great -- there's not separation between freshmen and upperclassmen. I think these guys have really connected. They're going to grow and be big parts of what we do going forward.”

Scheyer was asked if he embraced taking a new approach to building his game plans.

“Am I looking forward to not coaching Cooper Flagg of Cameron Boozer? No,” he said. “But I do enjoy challenges.”

SCHEYER IN DEMAND

College sports have embraced annual free agency, with athletes now eligible to transfer annually. Scheyer mentioned his appreciation for his players who chose to stay with his program or to join as recruits or transfers (not that Duke is a tough sell).

It works both ways, though. Scheyer himself drew interest when the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks were looking for a new head coach, with the lure of coaching Flagg again. He declined, just as his mentor and Hall of Fame predecessor, Mike Kryzewski, did when he was courted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Again, even with high expectations, Scheyer’s job security is probably infinitely higher at Duke than it would be in the pros, where new North Carolina coach Michael Malone was fired by the Denver Nuggets less than two years after winning an NBA title.

“I guess we see it as him choosing Duke,” star center Patrick Ngongba said. “We see it, and we try not to let it affect us, but after the season, it means he’s committed to us.”

MALONE EMBRACES COLLEGE LIFE

As it did with its football program a year earlier, North Carolina dipped into the pro ranks by hiring Malone. Unlike Bill Belichick, though, Malone seems to have made an effort to adapt to the college game rather than imposing his style and personality.

Malone said he has made an effort to attend as many UNC sporting events as possible, starting with the College World Series in June shortly after his hiring. And in contrast with the gruff Belichick, Malone is affable and often self-deprecating.

A recent event attracted roughly 150 former Tar Heel players back to Chapel Hill. Among them was forward Caleb Wilson, fourth overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, who asked Malone if he could attend practice the next day.

“I told him, ‘Don’t ever ask me that question again,’ “ Malone said. “ ’Of course you can attend practice. You can run it if you want to.’ ”

FORMER HOKIE AVDALAS FINDS NEW HOME

Malone’s first acquisition was point guard Neo Avdalas, a native of Greece who spent his freshman season at Virginia Tech before transferring. Avdalas said he never even discussed returning to Blacksburg with Hokies coach Mike Young.

“I had no idea who any of these [transfers] were,” Malone admitted, “but as I watched film, what struck me about him was his tremendous positional size (6-7), and his ability to make everybody better. He’s a winning player, and he’s poised to have an outstanding season.”

Having coached pro players from all over the world, Malone said he knows “a few words in a lot of languages,” and texted Avdalas “happy Easter” in Greek as a way of building a connection.