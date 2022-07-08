Virginia Basketball Target Milan Momcilovic Nearing Commitment Decision

Four-star forward Milan Momcilovic will announce his college decision within the next two weeks

Four-star Milan Momcilovic (Pewaukee, Wisconsin) nearing commitment decision. Photo courtesy of Evan Flood/247Sports

Three weeks ago, Milan Momcilovic announced a top six of Iowa State, Michigan State, UCLA, Minnesota, Louisville, and Virginia. Now, the four-star power forward, one of UVA's top targets in the class of 2023, reportedly intends to announce his commitment decision within the next two weeks. Chris Monter of College Basketball News reported on Thursday that Momcilovic plans to commit before the Nike EYBL Peach Jam Basketball Tournament, which begins July 18th.

A 6'8", 205-pound forward from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Momcilovic is the top-ranked player in Wisconsin, the No. 8-ranked power forward, and the No. 34 overall prospect in the country in the class of 2023. In addition to visiting Iowa State, Minnesota, and UCLA, Momcilovic took an official visit to Virginia in early June.

“Tony Bennett is an all-time great coach, and Virginia is an all-time great program," Momcilovic told On3's Jamie Shaw ahead of his official visit. "Going there will be very cool. Leon Bond is from my area in Wisconsin, and he committed there. He has been really talking it up, so that would be cool.”

Multiple members of the Virginia coaching staff were on hand to watch Momcilovic play in the Nike EYBL event in Kansas City on Thursday and it is expected that Tony Bennett will see Momcilovic play live in the coming days.

UVA is seeking its second commitment in the class of 2023, having already landed another state's No. 1 prospect in 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho), who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

