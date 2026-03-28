Virginia vs TCU Live Updates | NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals
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1st Quarter
Pregame
The time has arrived for Virginia Basketball. The Cavaliers are going to take on TCU in today's sweet 16 matchup and the Hoos are looking to pull off another upset.
Virginia won three games in last week's games, becoming the first team in the history of the Women's Tournament to go from the first four and reach the Sweet 16. They defeated Arizona State, Georgia, and then had a stunning upset agianst Iowa on Monday.
Today is going to be a huge task in slowing down a high-powered TCU offense that is looking to make a run at a national championship. Can UVA stand in their way? Stay tuned in right here for the latest updates!
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell