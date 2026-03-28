Virginia vs TCU Live Updates | NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals

1st Quarter

Pregame

The time has arrived for Virginia Basketball. The Cavaliers are going to take on TCU in today's sweet 16 matchup and the Hoos are looking to pull off another upset.

Virginia won three games in last week's games, becoming the first team in the history of the Women's Tournament to go from the first four and reach the Sweet 16. They defeated Arizona State, Georgia, and then had a stunning upset agianst Iowa on Monday.

Today is going to be a huge task in slowing down a high-powered TCU offense that is looking to make a run at a national championship. Can UVA stand in their way? Stay tuned in right here for the latest updates!