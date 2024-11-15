Virginia vs. Villanova Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Score updates and live analysis for the UVA basketball game against Villanova on Friday evening at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) are set to face off against the Villanova Wildcats (2-2) on Friday evening at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. See a full play-by-play and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the page.
Pregame Notes for Virginia vs. Villanova
- Virginia leads Villanova 5-3 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1981.
- The Wildcats won the most recent meeting between the two programs, knocking off the Cavaliers on a buzzer-beating putback by Donte DiVincenzo on January 29th, 2017 when Villanova was ranked No. 1 in the country.
- The year prior, Virginia defeated Villanova 86-75 in December of 2015 in Charlottesville, but the Wildcats went on to win the National Championship that season.
- UVA is 2-0 against Villanova at neutral sites, including a 54-50 victory in the round of 32 in the 1981 NCAA Tournament, which was the first-ever meeting between these two programs, and a 73-65 win in December of 1989 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
- Virginia is 29-37 all-time against current members of the Big East. UVA faces a Big East opponent for the first time since defeating Providence 58-50 on November 23rd, 2021 in Brooklyn.
