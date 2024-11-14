Where to Watch Virginia vs. Villanova: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia and Villanova are set to play the first major conference game of the season for both teams when the Cavaliers and Wildcats clash for the first time in nearly eight years on Friday evening in Baltimore as part of the Hall of Fame Series at CFG Bank Arena. UVA is looking to improve to 3-0 on the season after posting a 65-56 victory over Campbell and a 62-45 win over Coppin State this past Monday, while Villanova is hoping to bounce back after suffering an 83-76 loss to Saint Joseph's on Tuesday, a loss that dropped the Wildcats to 2-2 on the season.
This will be the ninth-ever meeting between Virginia and Villanova and first since 2017, when the then-No. 1-ranked Wildcats defeated the No. 12-ranked Cavaliers 61-59 in Philadelphia on a buzzer beating putback by Donte DiVincenzo. In the previous season, UVA downed Villanova 86-75 in Charlottesville, but the Wildcats went on to win the national title that season. Villanova has won two of the last three meetings, but Virginia leads the all-time series 5-3 and is 2-0 against the Wildcats at neutral sites.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Villanova, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Virginia (2-0) vs. Villanova (2-2)
Date/Time: Friday, November 15th at 5pm ET
Location: CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
Where to watch/stream: TNT/Max.com
Commentators: Brian Anderson (Play-by-Play), Grant Hill (Analyst), Jared Greenberg (Reporter)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 381, SXM App 971
Click the following link for a full preview of Virginia vs. Villanova with everything you need to know, including game details and notes, an opponent scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction: Virginia Basketball vs. Villanova Game Preview, Score Prediction
