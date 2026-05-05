Why These Two Departures Won’t Hurt Virginia Basketball As Much As Fans Think

Virginia basketball had several departures from its 2025-2026 season due to eligibility and players pursuing professional careers. One is Ugonna Onyenso, who received an NBA Draft Scouting Combine invite. Others will look to play overseas. With some of the losses, Virginia has had to make up for it with additions. Today, we are giving you two departures who won’t hurt as much as you think because of what Virginia has set forth to be successful.

Dallin Hall

Now, this is not a shot at Dallin Hall and everything he brought to the team last year as a point guard, but Virginia is in good hands with Chance Mallory. We even saw some games where Mallory would close games for the Cavaliers and perform at a high level at the end. He has that position locked down and will be a starter next year. After averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists off the bench last season, Mallory should significantly raise his scoring and assists numbers in 2026. He runs the Ryan Odom system to a T, and his playmaking ability will finally be on full display. While Hall operated the show at a high level, Mallory can take it to new heights.

Malik Thomas

Now this one was tough to put on here because the Cavaliers will miss his presence, defense, and shooting. Thomas was also a starter last season for Virginia. He was the second-leading scorer with 12.4 points per game. However, the Cavaliers did a good job in the portal of adding Jurian Dixon and Christian Harmon, who should help fill that combo guard/wing player role for the Hoos. Each guy brings its own flavor, but together they should make up for the absence of Thomas. Dixon is a player who can feel it up on the offensive side of the ball after averaging 15.9 points per game and shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. His perimeter presence should do wonders. Then you have Harmon, a player who can get to the cup and score anywhere on the court. Together, that should bode well for the backcourt and fill a void.

Both players mentioned were extremely impactful and will be missed in the grand scheme of things, but Virginia has such good depth and players who should be able to help alleviate those losses and make the departure less felt. It feels like head coach Ryan Odom is being strategic with his additions, but they should be able to make an immediate impact.