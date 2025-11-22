Will Virginia Land a Spot on the AP Top 25 After Win Over Northwestern?
Now that the Virginia Cavaliers have secured yet another win, this time over Northwestern (83-78), they stand a better chance at finally landing a spot on the upcoming AP Top 25. Their overall record has been extended to 5-0, and while this was certainly a too-close-for-comfort game, they still managed to find a way to come out on top for the win.
Their victory did not come without its challenges. Fortunately, freshmen Thijs De Ridder and Chance Mallory stepped up even more than they have in the past, keeping their team in the game. However, were their efforts enough to push UVA into the AP Top 25 this coming week?
Does UVA Have a Chance?
So far this season, UVA has remained unranked, largely due to its strength of schedule, but that could change very soon. Last week, Virginia received only one vote, alongside Virginia Tech, Stanford, and Kansas State. Unsurprisingly, Purdue led the pack at No. 1, sending Houston down to No. 2 with UConn remaining at No. 3.
Will the Cavaliers be granted an opportunity to claim a spot in the Top 25 after defeating Northwestern? The answer is a firm maybe, but I'm leaning toward no for this week. Ultimately, there is too much competition within the rankings, and winning over the Wildcats wasn't exactly a groundbreaking victory. Not to mention how easily they could have dropped the game at the end.
Whether or not Virginia lands a spot in the rankings, head coach Ryan Odom made his stance clear during his postgame press conference, per Virginia Sports.
"I think it was just a great college basketball game all around. It was back and forth, had a lot of drama, with players making big-time plays throughout. It was a really physical game. And it was back and forth, which you really want.
The crowd, obviously, was a pro-Virginia crowd and really helped us and gave us a lift multiple times throughout. But I’m really proud of the guys.”
The Cavaliers' next matchup is scheduled for Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. EST against Butler. The Bulldogs are coming off a close win of their own against South Carolina and currently carry an overall record of 4-1. Their only loss has been to SMU (87-85). If UVA can claim a win over Butler next week, it will stand an even better chance of landing a spot on the Top 25.