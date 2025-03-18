Blake Buchanan Set to Enter the Transfer Portal
After two seasons in Charlottesville, Blake Buchanan is set to leave the Cavaliers via the transfer portal. Buchanan started 22 of 32 games this past season while averaging 5.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Jeff Goodman first reported the news on X. Buchanan is the first Virginia player to announce his intentions to enter the portal, which will officially open on March 24th.
Buchanan committed initially to the Hoos as a consensus four-star recruit from Idaho and was immediately thrown into the lineup as a true freshman. In the second game of his first season, Buchanan recorded a breakout performance, scoring 18 points and nine rebounds en route to lifting the Cavaliers to a 73-70 victory at the Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Other notable performances in his first year included a nine-point, six-rebound, and two-steal performance against NCCU and a six-point, seven-rebound, and two-block performance against Wake Forest, but Buchanan was never able to replicate the strong outing against the Gators.
To finish his first year, Buchanan played a total of 34 games and recorded six starts while averaging 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Then, after Tony Bennett decided to retire three weeks before the season, Buchanan chose to stick it out for a year under Ron Sanchez, a possible reason for his decision to enter the portal. Former Florida State transfer Jalen Warley decided to enter the portal before the season began back in October and ended up joining the Gonzaga men’s basketball program in January.
In his second year, Buchanan started the year as Virginia's primary rebounder but quickly saw competition against true freshman Jacob Cofie and Anthony Robinson as he struggled to make the leap from year one to two, another likely reason for his decision to enter the portal.
Buchanan's best performances under Ron Sanchez included an 11-point and 15-rebound performance in a loss to SMU, the first double-double of his career, a 16-point and nine-rebound game in a road win over Miami in addition to a ten-point, eleven-rebound, two-steal and two block outing in a big road victory over Pittsburgh.
With Buchanan in the portal, Anthony Robinson and Jacob Cofie are set to be Virginia's two centers heading into the 2025-26 season, although it remains to be seen whether either of them will stay in Charlottesville with a new coach set to be announced in the coming weeks or days.
It also is a question of who else on the Virginia roster will enter the transfer portal with the spring transfer portal window set to open on March 24th and close on April 22nd.
For news on Virginia Basketball's search for a new head coach: Virginia Basketball Coaching Search HQ: Candidates List, Carousel Updates
For coverage on the UVa men's basketball offseason, follow Virginia Cavaliers on SI Basketball for up-to-date news.
More Virginia Basketball News
UVA Basketball Coach Search: Is Ryan Odom the Frontrunner?
Virginia Will Not Retain Ron Sanchez as Head Coach, Carla Williams Announces
Revisiting the Coaching Carousel: Who is UVA Competing With This Offseason?
Revisiting Potential UVA Basketball Head Coaching Candidates
UVA Basketball Coach Search: Kevin Keatts' Firing Spins the Carousel Again