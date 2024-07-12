Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball to Face Oregon State, Oklahoma, Minnesota in Round Rock Classic

Matt Newton

Henry Ford makes a catch during the Virginia baseball game against Florida State at the 2024 College World Series in Omaha.
Henry Ford makes a catch during the Virginia baseball game against Florida State at the 2024 College World Series in Omaha. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Another piece to the 2025 Virginia baseball schedule was unveiled on Friday, as the field for the sixth annual Karbach Round Rock Classic was announced. The Cavaliers will play games against Oregon State, Oklahoma, and Minnesota on February 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

The dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date and every game of the round-robin tournament will be streamed on D1Baseball.com with a paid subscription likely to be required.

Virginia and Oregon State have met three times before, with each meeting taking place at the 2007 Charlottesville Regional. The Cavaliers won a 13-inning thriller in the winner's bracket, but the Beavers then won two games in a row in the regional final to advance.

UVA is 3-5 in eight all-time meetings against Oklahoma, including a 1-3 mark in the NCAA Tournament. The most recent matchups came in 2020, when the Cavaliers opened the season with a three-game series against the Sooners in Pensacola, Florida, where Oklahoma took two out of the three games. Oklahoma came to Disharoon Park for the Charlottesville Regional in 2023, but the two teams did not cross paths in the regional.

Next season's Karbach Round Rock Classic will feature the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Minnesota.

Virginia now has two early-season non-conference tournaments scheduled for the 2025 season. The week before the Cavaliers head to Texas, they'll open the season outside of the continental United States for the first time ever by playing in the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge on the weekend of February 13-16. The matchups and schedule for the tournament have yet to be announced, but Virginia will be joined in Puerto Rico by UConn, Michigan, Missouri, Penn State, Rice, Stetson, and Villanova. The games will be played at Francisco "Paquito" Montaner Stadium in Ponce and Isidoro García Stadium in Mayaguez.

Current 2025 Virginia Baseball Schedule
February 13-16 – Puerto Rico Challenge (Ponce & Mayagüez, Puerto Rico)
February 21-23 – Karbuch Round Rock Classic (Round Rock, Texas)

More Virginia Baseball News

Virginia Baseball: DIII National Champ LHP Matt Lanzendorfer Transfers to UVA


Virginia Baseball Adds Lynchburg Grad Transfer Pitcher Wesley Arrington

Virginia Baseball: All-ACC Catcher Jacob Ference to Return for 2025 Season

Report: Virginia Relief Pitcher Chase Hungate Enters Transfer Portal

Published |Modified
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 