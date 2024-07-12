Virginia Baseball to Face Oregon State, Oklahoma, Minnesota in Round Rock Classic
Another piece to the 2025 Virginia baseball schedule was unveiled on Friday, as the field for the sixth annual Karbach Round Rock Classic was announced. The Cavaliers will play games against Oregon State, Oklahoma, and Minnesota on February 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.
The dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date and every game of the round-robin tournament will be streamed on D1Baseball.com with a paid subscription likely to be required.
Virginia and Oregon State have met three times before, with each meeting taking place at the 2007 Charlottesville Regional. The Cavaliers won a 13-inning thriller in the winner's bracket, but the Beavers then won two games in a row in the regional final to advance.
UVA is 3-5 in eight all-time meetings against Oklahoma, including a 1-3 mark in the NCAA Tournament. The most recent matchups came in 2020, when the Cavaliers opened the season with a three-game series against the Sooners in Pensacola, Florida, where Oklahoma took two out of the three games. Oklahoma came to Disharoon Park for the Charlottesville Regional in 2023, but the two teams did not cross paths in the regional.
Next season's Karbach Round Rock Classic will feature the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Minnesota.
Virginia now has two early-season non-conference tournaments scheduled for the 2025 season. The week before the Cavaliers head to Texas, they'll open the season outside of the continental United States for the first time ever by playing in the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge on the weekend of February 13-16. The matchups and schedule for the tournament have yet to be announced, but Virginia will be joined in Puerto Rico by UConn, Michigan, Missouri, Penn State, Rice, Stetson, and Villanova. The games will be played at Francisco "Paquito" Montaner Stadium in Ponce and Isidoro García Stadium in Mayaguez.
Current 2025 Virginia Baseball Schedule
February 13-16 – Puerto Rico Challenge (Ponce & Mayagüez, Puerto Rico)
February 21-23 – Karbuch Round Rock Classic (Round Rock, Texas)
