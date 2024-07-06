Virginia Baseball: DIII National Champ LHP Matt Lanzendorfer Transfers to UVA
Reinforcements for the Virginia baseball pitching staff just keep coming in. The Cavaliers picked up their fourth transfer portal pitching commit from left-handed reliever Matt Lanzendorfer, a DIII All-American who helped Misericordia capture the 2024 Division III National Championship.
"To the University of Virginia, I cannot find the words to express my excitement for next year," Lanzendorfer wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week. "The hard work has never stopped and the focus is right in front of me. I am ready to compete and let's bring the national championship back to the ACC."
A 6'1" lefty from Pittston, Pennsylvania, Lanzendorfer gave up just six total earned runs in 43.2 innings of work this past season. In 20 appearances and one start, Lanzendorfer posted a 4-0 record, a 1.24 ERA, 50 strikeouts, and only 12 walks. He did not allow a single home run and opponents batted .186 against him. Lanzendorfer was named to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom First Team and a was a Third-Team All-American according to D3Baseball.com.
Lanzendorfer has pitched 83.0 innings in 48 appearances over the course of his career, but more than half of those innings came in what was a breakout 2024 season for the lefty reliever. His performances peaked in the NCAA Tournament, where he allowed just two earned runs in 20.1 innings, including four relief appearances at the DIII College World Series. In the CWS Finals against Wisconsin-Whitewater, Lanzendorfer pitched the last 4.1 innings of Misericordia's 12-9 victory in game 1 and then closed out the final 1.2 innings in game 3 to secure a 10-5 win and clinch the DIII National Championship for Misericordia.
Matt Lanzendorfer is the fourth transfer pitcher Virginia has reportedly picked up this offseason, joining Lynchburg's Wesley Arrington, VMI's Will Riley, and William & Mary's Alex Markus.
