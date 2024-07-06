Virginia Baseball: DIII National Champ LHP Matt Lanzendorfer Transfers to UVA

UVA has added transfer LHP Matt Lanzendorfer of D3 national champ Misericordia.



Lanzendorfer, who closed out the game to clinch the title, threw 43.2 IP in 2024.



He posted a 4-0 record w/ 8 saves & a 1.24 ERA. Batters hit .186 against him & he struck out 50

