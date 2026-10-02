Confidence meter for Virginia vs Florida State: A tricky task in Tallahassee

Memories of a field storm still linger in Charlottesville and beyond. That night roughly a year ago changed the entire trajectory of Virginia's team — and program. Now, the Cavaliers are in search of another key victory.

This one will be more challenging than the others thus far into the 2026 season. Virginia is facing Florida State again, this time on the road. The Seminoles are in the market for some revenge after the Cavaliers' upset tanked their 2025 season. However, the visitors are actually favored to win, although that is far from guaranteed.

I'll put the confidence meter at a 5.5 out of 10.

Virginia has a lot to prove, particularly on the road against a decent opponent. Florida State has the talent to win this football game.

If the Cavaliers win comfortably, then the needle on the confidence meter should jolt to the right for the next few games. For now, the brakes should be pumped until this team shows that its lone loss was merely a fluke. Virginia should be able to beat the Seminoles, but will that happen?

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'son Prevard (10) is hugged by Cavaliers defensive back Donavon Platt (28) as fans storm the field after making a game winning interception in the end zone against the Florida State Seminoles in the second overtime at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State has premier upset potential

At surface level, it is surprising that the once-mighty Seminoles are home underdogs. They have an elite duo of running backs, one of the best wide receivers in the country and several future NFL players across the roster.

Florida State even held a lead on the road at No. 10 Alabama. Before the Mountaineers did so this season, the Seminoles were the last team to score at least 35 points against a stingy Virginia defense back in 2025. Even though Florida State is 2-2, under the hood, this is a highly difficult opponent.

Meanwhile, in its only game away from Scott Stadium, the Cavaliers lost by 11 in a game it was favored to win by 9.5 points. This Saturday could be as difficult as two weeks ago in Charlotte, N.C. The Seminoles have even more talent on their roster than the Mountaineers, although their quarterback is not as formidable as Michael Hawkins Jr. of West Virginia.

Ultimately, while Virginia has been mostly elite, the sample size is still small — and the NC State win continues to get worse as the Wolfpack consistently implode. There is still a lot to learn about how this team handles adversity in a game, and how it performs in true road games.

Saturday's game could set the trajectory for the entire rest of the season, for both teams.