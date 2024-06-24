Draft Expert Says Virginia's Ryan Dunn is "Gaining Steam" Ahead of NBA Draft
It's officially NBA Draft week. With just a few days until the next generation of NBA players hear their names called on draft night, the winds appear to be shifting in the right direction for Virginia men's basketball forward Ryan Dunn. ESPN NBA Draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released another NBA mock draft on Monday and now have Dunn projected to be selected by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
That's a semi significant improvement for Dunn from ESPN's previous mock draft and comes as a result of recent developments that suggest that, according to Givony, Dunn is "gaining steam in this range of the draft after a slew of outstanding workouts this month propelled him firmly into the first round." Here's Givony's full analysis of Ryan Dunn from Monday's mock draft:
"Dunn is said to be gaining steam in this range of the draft after a slew of outstanding workouts this month propelled him firmly into the first round. Several teams have said Dunn exceeded expectations with his shooting while also doing some absolutely mesmerizing things defensively in guarding point guards through centers in group settings.
Chicago, Toronto, and the New York Knicks are others that rival teams indicate could be high on him."
Givony and Woo moved Dunn up six spots from No. 34 to No. 28 in their latest NBA Top 100 Draft prospects list. They then broke down Dunn's strengths and weaknesses and gave a final verdict on him as a draft prospect:
"Strengths: Dunn is the draft's best defender. He's adept at using his length, explosiveness, mobility and instincts to guard multiple positions and be disruptive on and off the ball.
Weaknesses: He is an interesting litmus test; he has a great deal to prove offensively. He lacks much in the way of ballhandling and shooting ability, making just 12 3-pointers in 65 games and hitting 53% of his career free throw attempts.
The verdict: Dunn had a monster season on the defensive end, shutting down opposing guards, wings and forwards, blocking a massive volume of shots and consistently going out of his area for rebounds. Thanks to his game-changing defensive ability, he should be able to carve out an NBA role if he can become even a mediocre perimeter threat."
Fellow Virginia men's basketball teammate and draft hopeful Reece Beekman also moved up in that Top 100 list on ESPN, improving three spots to No. 70. Here's what Givony and Woo had to say about the two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year:
"Strengths: Beekman is a standout defender and steady game manager whose intensity and decision-making give him a unique profile as a role player.
Weaknesses: Just an average athlete, his scoring ability did not evolve as much as hoped. He lacks the ideal shooting ability (32% career from 3-point range) to compensate for his difficulties creating consistent separation.
The verdict: Beekman was one of the best defensive guards in college basketball over the past few seasons, and that should grant him an opportunity to try to redefine himself offensively at the next level in a faster-paced situation with more talent around him."
Beekman's shooting and size limitations will likely prevent him from hearing his name called on Wednesday or Thursday night, but he should have a very good chance of signing quickly with a team as an undrafted free agent. The Virginia point guard reportedly participated in pre-draft private workouts with the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.
The 2024 NBA Draft will take place on June 26th and 27th in Brooklyn. The first round will be on Wednesday the 26th at Barclays Center while the second round will be held on Thursday the 27th at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York.