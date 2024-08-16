Virginia Football Position Overview: Analyzing UVA's Pass Catchers in 2024
110 receptions (single-season school record), 1426 receiving yards (fourth most in the NCAA last season), and nine touchdowns. In one season in Charlottesville, Malik Washington delivered the most productive season for a wideout in Virginia football history. With Washington now a member of the Miami Dolphins, the Cavaliers 2024 wide receiver group is responsible for making up his production.
Fortunately for UVA receivers coach Adam Mims, his unit has the talent to do just that. Let's take a look at all of the pass catchers on the 2024 Virginia football roster.
The Projected Starting Three
Chris Tyree
The Graduate Student spent his first four collegiate years at Notre Dame, where he amassed 3,284 all-purpose yards. Tyree comes to Charlottesville as a true Swiss army knife, having played running back his first three seasons in South Bend before switching to wideout. In his Senior year, he led the team with 484 receiving yards with an average of 18.62 yards per reception, good for the 15th-best average in the country. Tyree is an elite route runner with blazing speed, that will help replace the void of Malik Washington as he will fill his position of slot receiver.
As a bonus to his pass-catching abilities, Tyree returned both a kick and punt for touchdowns during his time at Notre Dame and could serve to create some momentum-propelling plays on the Cavaliers special teams unit.
In terms of injury status, Tyree was seen wearing a boot early in camp but has since returned as a full participant in practice.
Malachi Fields
The Senior from Charlottesville was the number two guy for the tandem of Tony Muskett and Anthony Colandrea last season, finishing second in receptions and receiving yards with 58 catches for 811 yards. To add to that, the 6 '4' wideout caught five touchdown passes, with three of those in the final two games of the season. Fields is expected to step up his production and be a surefire target for whoever is under center.
JR Wilson (Injured)
After registering ten catches for 98 yards last season, the Junior from Brooklyn, NY, is expected to play a much larger role this season. Wilson is currently dealing with a knee injury and is expected to miss the start of the season. When he returns, he will look to use his 6’4 frame to be a dominant pass catcher in this Virginia offense that finished 46th in passing offense in 2023.
Sackett Wood
Wood returns as the projected starting tight end after registering nine catches for 141 yards in nine games last season. Wood will battle with Harvard transfer Tyler Neville for the top spot (we'll speak more on Neville shortly).
The Second Line
Trell Harris
Harris joins the team after playing his last two years at Kent State, where he had 26 receptions, 400 yards, and one touchdown. The 6’1 foot junior is a candidate to start week one, potentially filling in for Wilson if he remains sidelined.
Andre Greene Jr.
Greene Jr. transferred to Virginia after spending his first two seasons at ACC rival North Carolina, where he received minimal playing time, a potential reason for his departure. The 6’2 sophomore has three years of eligibility remaining and will provide a critical depth role immediately. Furthermore, Greene Jr. could feature as a starter depending on the injury status of Wilson, and his performance for the remainder of camp.
Suderian Harrison
Rounding out the second line of depth is the 5’9 sophomore who backs up Tyree as the secondary guy for slot receiver. Harrison had nine catches for 94 yards as a true freshman last season.
Tyler Neville
Slotting in as the second tight end is Harvard transfer Tyler Neville, who caught 62 passes for 698 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons. Neville earned First Team All-Ivy twice at Harvard, bringing experience to the Virginia tight end room. At this time, Neville and Wood are still battling for the top spot, but expect to see both players out on the field against Richmond.
Also on the roster as wide receivers are sophomore Jaden Gibson, who had five catches for 54 yards last season, sophomore Titus Ivy, freshman three-star recruit Triston Ward, junior KJ Bratton, senior Ethan Davies, freshman Trevor Ladd, senior Dillon Tennyson, sophomore Claiborne Richards and freshman Kameron Courtney. Of that list, Gibson, Davies, Ivy, and Courtney are the top candidates to get on-field opportunities this fall.
As for the tight ends, Clemson transfer Sage Ennis, who is projected to be the third tight end, is expected to serve primarily as a run blocker. Serving as extra depth are juniors Karson Gay, Henry Duke, and Dakota Twitty, sophomores Tekai Kirby, and Hayden Rollison, and freshmen Henry Omohundro and John Rogers.
