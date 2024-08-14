What ESPN’s Matchup Predictor Indicates For All 12 Virginia Football Games
With the season looming, ESPN has released its predictions using ESPN Analytics for all 12 UVA football games this season, giving Cavaliers fans another potential preview of how their season may pan out. The ESPN matchup predictor has Virginia favored to win just three games, resulting in a 3-9 record, which would be the third year in a row that UVA finishes with only three wins.
With that said, here is the breakdown of every game based on ESPN Analytics:
August 31st | Home Opener Against Richmond
Virginia has a 91.9% chance of winning, the most out of any game this season. It is a game in which the Cavaliers should take care of business and create some momentum to start the season, unlike the punishing season-opening loss to Tennessee last year.
September 7th | Away at Wake Forest
Virginia has a 42.1% chance of winning in its first road game of the season against the Demon Deacons, a game that will be crucial for the Cavaliers to win if they want to have a shot at a bowl game.
Virginia Football: Five Keys for UVA to Make a Bowl Game in 2024
September 14th | Home Against Maryland
Against an old ACC foe, the Cavaliers have a 39% chance to defeat Maryland for the first time since November 2011, the same month the Terrapins departed the ACC. Against Maryland on the road last year, Virginia stormed out to a 14-0 lead before the Terps rattled off 42 unanswered points.
September 21st | Away at Coastal Carolina
Back into the projected win column, Virginia is given a 54.3% chance to win on the road at Coastal Carolina, the second-closest margin given by ESPN Analytics for the Cavaliers all season.
October 5th | Home Against Boston College
After a tightly contested matchup against the Chanticleers, Virginia hosts Boston College for their tightest game of the season, with the Cavaliers projected to have a 53.4% chance of victory. This is the last game of the season in which ESPN has Virginia winning.
October 12th | Home Against Louisville
Against the Cardinals, who played in the 2023 ACC Championship Game, the Cavaliers have a 25.8% chance to pull off the upset, an uphill battle for Virginia in front of their home fans.
October 19th | Away at No. 14 Clemson
A week after Louisville, the odds worsen for the Cavaliers, with Virginia given a 14.5% chance to leave Death Valley with a win. The last time the Cavaliers traveled to Memorial Stadium was in 2020, where Clemson defeated Virginia 41-23.
October 26th | Home Against North Carolina
Last season against the Tar Heels, Virginia stunned North Carolina to claim its first-ever victory against a top-ten opponent on the road. This time, the Cavaliers are set as home underdogs (33.8%), as they look to shock the Tar Heels in the South's Oldest Rivalry.
November 9th | Away Against Pittsburgh
The underdog trend continues for the Cavaliers as they are given a 37.2% chance to travel into Pittsburgh and depart with a win. Virginia has not defeated Pittsburgh since 2019.
November 16th | Away at No. 7 Notre Dame
Aligning with the Cavaliers projected to have a 7.3% chance to upset the Fighting Irish, a win in South Bend would be nothing short of miraculous. According to ESPN, this game is the largest margin (in either direction) for any game for Virginia this season.
November 23rd | Home Against SMU
In Virginia’s final home game of the season, the Cavaliers are given a 30.7% chance of victory against a newly welcomed conference opponent, the SMU Mustangs.
November 30th | Away at Virginia Tech
To close the season, ESPN gives the Cavaliers a 33.1% chance to defeat in-state rival Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash, as Virginia is projected to fight an uphill battle to bring the Commonwealth Cup back to Charlottesville.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football: Five Keys For UVA to Make a Bowl Game in 2024
Virginia Football: Five Impactful Newcomers to Watch This Season
Virginia Football Injury Report: Updates on Tyree, Boley, Wilson, Jackson, Brown