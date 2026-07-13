ESPN just handed Virginia fans early bragging rights over Virginia Tech

One of the things that college football fans keep an eye on each year is ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index) rankings heading into the season, and Virginia fans got a nice little surprise this year.

According to the most recent FPI index, Virginia is ranked one spot ahead of Virginia Tech entering the 2026 season. UVA officially comes in at No.32 and VT at No.33, giving the Cavaliers a projected record of 8-4 (7.7-4.4) with an 84.7% chance to reach six wins this year. ESPN projects a 7-5 record (7.0-5.1) for the Hokies and a 76.4% chance to reach six wins.

Virginia Tech fans get thrown for a loop

To be 100% honest, this is pretty surprising given how much college football analysts have sided with Virginia Tech this offseason. They're consistently being talked about as having "won" the offseason both in the high school recruiting department and the transfer portal.

James Franklin has undoubtedly drawn all kinds of attention to Blacksburg, but it looks like it may not be warranted yet.

Chances to make the CFB Playoff, per ESPN FPI 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/N13dVPcsRP — College Football Report (@CFBReport) July 9, 2026

Though the Hokies indeed had a great transfer portal when it comes to the top end of their acquisitions, UVA has a much more balanced portal class, with legitimate starting or rotational-level talent littered throughout the entire class.

One of the most impactful things that separates the two schools, though, is overall age and experience. Virginia is ranked No.1 in college football right now when it comes to returning production heading into the 2026 season, and it's going to play a huge role in the Cavaliers' outlook this year.

UVA essentially brings back the entire offensive line, with Makilan Thomas and Monroe Mills returning after their season-ending injuries in 2025. With these two back in the fold, there's no reason why new Virginia OL Coach Joey Orck's unit can't be the top offensive line group in the ACC this season. The same goes for the program's running back, defensive line, and secondary units this year.

Everything is definitely pointing in the right direction for Tony Elliott and Virginia football heading into the 2026 season, and they undoubtedly have the momentum when it comes to the Commonwealth Clash.

Bragging rights are incredibly valuable when it comes to rivalries in any sport, and UVA fans certainly hold the early advantage right now. It's also always nice to see the Virginia Tech fanbase get taken down a notch by the national media.