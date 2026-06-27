Five programs Virginia men’s basketball should include on future schedules

Since he took over at Virginia, Coach Ryan Odom has shown no fear when it comes to the schedule. He tested his team with exhibitions against Vanderbilt and Villanova — two NCAA Tournament teams.

The Cavaliers could be on the verge of playing a recent national champion this season. Virginia should also consider these five programs for future schedules:

5: Villanova

There might not be two better 2010s programs than Virginia and Villanova. Tony Bennett and Jay Wright were marquee stars in the college basketball world — and their programs produced several NBA players. The Cavaliers and Wildcats have played nine times before, most recently in the Hall of Fame Series in Baltimore back in 2024-25.

Virginia and Villanova have not played on campus sites since 2017 (Villanova) and 2015 (Charlottesville). The Wildcats were revitalized by Coach Kevin Willard this season, breaking a three-year NCAA Tournament drought. Why not kickstart a new rivalry?

4: UConn

The Cavaliers and Huskies are reportedly slated to play each other in December at Madison Square Garden. It will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2025-26 season — a game that could very well be between a pair of top-10 teams.

Virginia and UConn had a brief rivalry in the late 80s and 90s — they played each other six times from 1987 to 1997. They have never played in Charlottesville, though. A home-and-home series would provide both programs with the opportunity to play for a signature win. Even another standalone game at a different NBA venue could be incredibly valuable.

3: Wisconsin

The two programs have a lot in common. They both employed Tony Bennett for at least four years — and have shared the Bennett family coaching philosophy, as well as an interest in Wisconsin-born recruits. Andrew Rohde is one of them, and he spent time at both schools.

The Cavaliers and Badgers have consistently been strong programs. There is some history on the court too, as they have played each other six times before. Each game has been a gritty, defensive matchup in which neither team has ever scored more than 66 points. However, Odom and Coach Greg Gard have revitalized both offenses. Whether it is a standalone contest or a home-and-home series, this could be a fun game.

2: Tennessee

The Virginia-Tennessee border battle has been played 15 times on the hardwood — including matchups in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. That most recent matchup was a high-stakes NCAA Tournament duel. A few more of those 15 matchups have come in the postseason.

The Cavaliers and Volunteers should play each other more often, perhaps a home-and-home at Nashville and Washington, D.C. in neutral-ish professional arenas. Coach Rick Barnes has built a reputable program at Tennessee, one that could provide valuable litmus tests.

1: Maryland

The same answer applies to football — Virginia and Maryland should play each other every year, in every sport. The two rivals have faced one another 185 times in men’s basketball. However, since the Terrapins left the ACC in 2014, they have played the Cavaliers just thrice.

Virginia and Maryland should schedule a regular home-and-home series as a consistent part of the schedule each season. They will play each other this season, but college basketball would be better off with the Cavaliers and Terrapins reviving a consistent rivalry.