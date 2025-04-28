Five Virginia Football Players to Watch for the 2026 NFL Draft
This past weekend, former Virginia safety Jonas Sanker was selected by the New Orleans in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His selection marked the fourth NFL Draft in a row in which a UVA football player has been selected, as Sanker follows Malik Washington (2024), Dontayvion Wicks (2023), and Jelani Woods (2022). Here are five possible Hoos who could have their names called in 2026.
Quarterback, Chandler Morris
Beginning with the signal caller, Chandler Morris, after proving himself in a mid-major conference last year at North Texas, looks to show his worth in the ACC. In 2024, Morris passed for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns last season for the Mean Green, ranking 5th in the nation in passing yards, third in completions, and 4th in touchdowns nationally. If the Highland Park, Texas native can prove himself in a Power 4 conference and bring Virginia its first bowl victory since 2018, surely Morris will have his name called next April.
For more on Morris: ESPN reporter picks Chandler Morris to make big impact "for a team on the rise"
Safety, Antonio Clary
Despite only playing in six games in 2024, Clary finished 5th on the team in tackles with 48. With his counterpart Jonas Sanker headed to the league, Clary is ready to step into the spotlight and join his former teammate in the NFL. Clary had one interception, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections alongside his proficient tackling last year. The key to Clary getting drafted is to prove he can stay healthy, something that has been a concern throughout his collegiate career.
For more on Clary: What Does Antonio Clary's Return Mean for Virginia Football
Wide Receiver, Jahmal Edrine
Jahmal Edrine decided to commit to Virginia after seeing wide receivers coach Adam Mims develop now-NFL wideouts Dontayvion Wicks and Malik Washington. Jahmal Edrine, now on grounds, will look to prove himself in Charlottesville as a deep threat for Morris and as a strong pass-catcher on 50-50 balls. Edrine is set to have another year of eligibility after this season, although if his draft stock is high enough, don't be surprised if he tries his luck at the next level.
For more on Edrine: Jahmal Edrine Looking to be UVA Football's Next NFL Caliber Wide Receiver
Center, Brady Wilson
The UAB transfer comes to Charlottesville looking to build on what has already been an impressive collegiate campaign. Wilson was a two-time Rimington Trophy candidate and received the 4th best offensive blocking grade in the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus in 2024. He did not allow a sack on 542 passing snaps last year for the Blazers. If Wilson can show that he can compete at the Power 4 level, an NFL team will surely take a chance on him next year.
For more on Wilson: UAB Transfer Center Brady Wilson Looks to Win With Virginia Football
Offensive Tackle, Monroe Mills
Monroe Mills is set to miss the 2025 season after tearing his ACL this spring. The former Louisville tackle was the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal this past winter cycle and earned an 82.3 PFF grade last year. Mills was rated the third-best tackle in the ACC and 16th-best in the nation in 2024, as he allowed only one sack on 300 pass opportunities. If Mills were to declare based on his experience, despite the injury, there's a reasonable chance he would find his way onto an NFL roster. However, if drafted, he'd likely be the first Virginia player to be drafted to the NFL without playing a single snap in the orange and blue.
The 2026 NFL draft is set to start Thursday, April 23rd, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.