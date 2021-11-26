ACC Football Week 13: Preview and Scoreboard

One spot in the ACC Championship Game has been filled with Pittsburgh clinching the Coastal Division Championship with its win over Virginia last week. Three teams technically remain in contention for the other spot in the ACC title game. Wake Forest can clinch the Atlantic division and punch its ticket to the ACC Championship Game with a win over Boston College. NC State would win the Atlantic with a victory over North Carolina and a loss by Wake Forest at Boston College. Clemson, having already finished its ACC schedule, can only win the Atlantic and return to the ACC title game if both Wake Forest and NC State lose their final games of the season.

Additionally, nine ACC teams have already clinched bowl eligibility and three more teams (Syracuse, Florida State, and Virginia Tech) can become bowl eligible this weekend with wins.

There are nine ACC games this weekend, five of which are matchups between conference opponents.

Read on for a preview of each ACC football game taking place in week 13 and make sure to come back to this page for updates on all the action from around the conference.

Friday, 7pm: North Carolina (6-5, 3-4 ACC) at No. 20 NC State (8-3, 5-2 ACC), ESPN

Preview: NC State still has a chance at the Atlantic Division title and a trip to the ACC Championship Game if Wake Forest stumbles on the road at Boston College. However, the Wolfpack will have to take care of their own business first on Friday night at home against North Carolina. The Tar heels enter the final week of the regular season still looking for their first road victory. After missing last week’s game against Wofford with a shoulder injury, it appears that quarterback Sam Howell will suit up for UNC against NC State in this pivotal rivalry matchup.

Prediction: North Carolina 31, NC State 35

Saturday, 12pm: No. 1 Georgia (11-0) at Georgia Tech (3-8), ABC

Preview: The Yellow Jackets have lost five straight games, the last being a 55-0 shutout loss at Notre Dame last week. It’s hard to imagine a more difficult ending to the season for Georgia Tech, who travels to Athens to take on the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Getting on the board would be the equivalent of a victory for the Yellow Jackets in the season finale.

Prediction: Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 3

Saturday, 12pm: No. 18 Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1 ACC) at Boston College (6-5, 2-5 ACC), ESPN2

Preview: Wake Forest was not able to clinch the ACC Atlantic title last week, as the Demon Deacons fell to Clemson 48-27 due to a surprisingly potent offensive effort by the Tigers. The Deacs get one more crack at punching their ticket to the ACC Championship Game in another road game at Boston College on Saturday. The Eagles fell off in the middle of the season with four straight losses, but will look to end the regular season with wins in three of their four final games with a victory over Wake.

Prediction: Wake Forest 42, Boston College 31

Saturday, 12pm: Florida State (5-6) at Florida (5-6), ESPN

Preview: Both of these historic programs are concluding disappointing regular seasons this weekend. Florida was ranked as high as No. 10 in the country and lost to Alabama by just two points back in September, but an overtime loss at Missouri last weekend leaves the Gators in the same position as the Seminoles: 5-6 and needing a victory just to become bowl eligible. Florida State looks to salvage a down year by winning a third consecutive game to end the season. Even though these Gators and Seminoles are not nearly as great as in years past, it should still be an entertaining and heated rivalry matchup in Gainesville.

Prediction: Florida State 27, Florida 30

Saturday, 12:30pm: Miami (6-5, 4-3 ACC) at Duke (3-8, 0-7 ACC), ESPN3

Preview: After winning three out of its first four games, Duke has lost seven straight in ACC play. The Blue Devils get one last shot at winning a conference game this season, as they host a Miami team that has won four out of its last five games, including two wins over ranked opponents Pittsburgh and NC State.

Prediction: Miami 45, Duke 20

Saturday, 3:45pm: Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) at Virginia (6-5, 4-3 ACC), ACC Network

Preview: The Hoos and Hokies may be out of the Coastal race, but there is still plenty at stake when Virginia and Virginia Tech meet in the Commonwealth Clash. UVA took home the Commonwealth Cup for the first time in 15 years in 2019, but Virginia Tech took it right back with a resounding 33-15 victory in Blacksburg last season. Brennan Armstrong and the Cavaliers will be eager to put that loss, as well as the losses in their last three games this season behind them, especially if it means preventing the Hokies from becoming bowl eligible.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 28, Virginia 38

Saturday, 7:30pm: No. 17 Pittsburgh (9-2, 6-1 ACC) at Syracuse (5-6, 2-5 ACC), ACC Network

Preview: The Panthers have already clinched the Coastal and a trip to the ACC Championship game, but Pitt still has plenty to play for in the regular season finale at Syracuse, namely the program’s first 10-win season since 2009. Syracuse will look to knock off the Panthers to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018, when the Orange finished 10-3 and defeated West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 35, Syracuse 23

Saturday, 7:30pm: No. 23 Clemson (8-3) at South Carolina (6-5), SEC Network

Preview: Clemson has had no shortage of issues this year, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but the Tigers seem to have turned a corner in the second half of the season, winning four straight games, including their most impressive performance yet in a 48-27 victory over No. 10 Wake Forest last week. Clemson still technically has a shot at returning to the ACC Championship Game, but the Tigers’ fate is entirely out of their hands, as they will need NC State and Wake Forest to lose. In the meantime, Clemson can end the regular season on a five-game winning streak with a victory over in-state rival South Carolina, who just clinched bowl eligibility with a win over Auburn last week.

Prediction: Clemson 38, South Carolina 24

Saturday, 7:30pm: Kentucky (8-3) at Louisville (6-5), ESPN2

Preview: Malik Cunningham and the Cardinals are seeking their first victory over the Wildcats since 2017, when Lamar Jackson led Louisville to a 44-17 victory at Kentucky. The Wildcats have had an intriguing season, winning their first six games and rising as high as No. 11 in the rankings, before losing three straight games. Kentucky has gotten back on track with back-to-back wins and enters this game with an 8-3 record. Louisville has also won back-to-back games to become bowl eligible and the Cards will look to punctuate the regular season with a victory over their in-state rival.

Prediction: Kentucky 34, Louisville 37

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Sam Hauser Leads the NBA G League in Three-Pointers

Diana Ordonez to Forgo Remaining Eligibility, Declare for NWSL Draft

UVA Women’s Basketball Defeats Cal-State Fullerton for First Win in 635 Days

Stifling Cavalier Defense Returns, Virginia Beats Providence 58-40 to Win Legends Classic

Virginia Football Shifts Focus to “State Championship” Against Virginia Tech

Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass Set ACC Records at Tennessee Invitational