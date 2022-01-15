Air Force DBs Coach Curome Cox Joins Virginia Football Coaching Staff

Cox will accompany defensive coordinator John Rudzinski on the move from Air Force to UVA

Virginia football has added another member to its new coaching staff.

Air Force defensive backs coach Curome Cox will join former Air Force defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, who was officially announced as UVA's new defensive coordinator on Thursday, on the Virginia coaching staff.

This will be a homecoming of sorts for Cox, who went to high school at Gonzaga College in Washington D.C. before having an accomplished career as a defensive back at Maryland. Cox went undrafted in 2004, but played 43 games in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Cox began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Maryland in 2010. He then coached defensive backs and special teams at Coastal Carolina from 2013-2017, a stretch in which the Chanticleers won two Big South Conference championships in 2013 and 2014. Cox then became the defensive backs coach at UConn in 2017 and 2018, before moving on to the cornerbacks coaching position at Albany in 2019. Finally, Cox has been the defensive backs coach at the Air Force Academy for the past two seasons.

Curome Cox joins former Navy defensive ends coach Kevin Downing, former Army wide receivers coach Keith Gaither, former UVA linebacker Chris Slade, and Clint Sintim, UVA's defensive line coach under Bronco Mendenhall, on Virginia's new defensive coaching staff under coordinator John Rudzinski.

