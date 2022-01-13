De'Andre Hunter Drops 15 Points in First Game Back from Injury

Hunter did not miss a beat in his first game back on the floor in over two months

Back like he never left.

In early November, Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist, an injury that required surgery and kept him off the floor for the next eight weeks.

On Wednesday night in Atlanta, Hunter made his return to the Hawks in their game against the Miami Heat.

After missing 26 games and not playing for over a month, Hunter took no time at all in shaking the rust off. The former UVA men's basketball star scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half and made 3/4 three-point attempts.

Hunter also recorded a rebound, a steal, and a block and went 4/4 from the free throw line in 24 minutes played. The Hawks lost to the Heat 115-91, but Hunter was a significant bright spot for Atlanta.

If his performance in his first game back from injury is any indication, Hunter is well on his way to returning to his status as one of the best young two-way players in the NBA.

The Hawks will take on the Heat, and Hunter's former UVA teammate Kyle Guy, again on Friday in Miami at 8pm.

