Tony Elliott Secures Two More In-State Commitments for UVA Football

The good news keeps coming for the Virginia football program this week. Shortly after quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced he would be returning to UVA for one more season of college football, Tony Elliott received two more commitments from in-state recruits.

On Thursday night, John Hurley, a safety from James Madison High School in Vienna, announced his commitment to the University of Virginia in a social media post.

"I would like to give a big thanks to all of my coaches and family for making this opportunity possible... and I am proud and honored to announce I will be committing to the University of Virginia!"

Hurley, who was named First Team All-State as a defensive back and kick returner, received a preferred walk-on offer from Virginia on Tuesday and committed to the program on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, UVA received a commitment from another Virginia native in cornerback KJ Bratton from Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Virginia.

"... I want to thank Coach Tony Elliott, Coach Blanda Wolfe, and the rest of the UVA coaching staff for believing in me and my talents," Bratton said. "I can't express enough how grateful I am for all of you. With all that being said I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia."

Bratton, who played both sides of the ball at Lord Botetourt as a defensive back and as a quarterback/running back, was named First Team All-State all-purpose offense by unanimous decision. He received an offer from Virginia on Monday and committed to UVA on Friday morning.

Hurley and Bratton become the third and fourth in-state high school players to commit to Virginia in the last week, joining Lynchburg wide receiver Eli Wood and Chantilly running back Jack Griese.

The NCAA's recruiting dead period ended on Thursday night at midnight and college football coaching staffs are now permitted to visit and host recruits. This begins a crucial stretch of time for Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers, as they try to secure the future of the UVA football program. Virginia will host a junior day (for high school juniors) in Charlottesville on Saturday.

