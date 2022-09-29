Amid Virginia's Passing Struggles, Grant Misch Says "I still believe in Brennan"

Amid a shocking drop-off in production for Brennan Armstrong and the Virginia passing offense through the first four games of the 2022 season, the Cavaliers remain confident that their offensive struggles are not permanent and that things will start to click soon.

"I'm very confident," said senior tight end Grant Misch after practice on Wednesday. "I mean, you look at the guys out there - Wicks, Lavel, KT, and you know, I still believe in Brennan. I hope people aren't losing their faith in him."

Virginia is currently ranked second to last in the ACC in passing offense at just 212 passing yards per game. Brennan Armstrong ranks in the bottom of the conference in passing efficiency and completion percentage and has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns at this point.

Still, Misch and the Cavaliers believe that this poor start is only temporary and that the UVA passing game will soon turn a corner.

"I don't think it's going to be a problem," Misch said. "I think pretty quickly people are going to see that we're still the Virginia that they know."

Attacking the Duke defense through the air will be especially perilous given the expected weather conditions on Saturday night in Durham due to Hurricane Ian. But, even with a heavy dosage of running plays, beating the Blue Devils will certainly require Virginia to execute in the passing game and the Cavaliers are hopeful that this weekend will be when things finally come together for what was an elite passing attack in 2021.

