Better or Worse?: Comparing Virginia Football’s 2025 Running Back Room to 2024
Virginia has made a statement at running back this offseason picking up three in the transfer portal in J'Mari Taylor (NC Central) in the winter cycle before adding Isaiah Augustave (Colorado) and Harrison Waylee (Wyoming) this spring. The three come in to help support Xavier Brown, who looks to step into Virginia's primary back role in 2025. If you combine the four of them, they combined for 2,341 yards in 2024.
In 2023, Virginia's backfield struggled, rushing for only 1,415 yards — second to last in the ACC. Last season, however, they showed some improvement, increasing their total to 1,583 yards, 12th in the conference but showing signs of upward trajectory. Virginia hadn't had a running back rush for 400 net rushing yards since 2019, a mark Pace (499) and Brown (488) surpassed in 2024.
Now, with a four-headed monster in the backfield, Virginia's rushing attack has the potential to be a real asset in 2025; here's a comparison to last year based on each player.
Projected Depth Chart Breakdown:
2024
2025
Kobe Pace
Xavier Brown
Xavier Brown
J'Mari Taylor
Noah Vaughn
Isaiah Augustave
Jack Griese
Harrison Waylee
Leading Rusher: Xavier Brown (25') vs. Kobe Pace (24')
Beginning with the starters, Kobe Pace was Virginia's primary rusher in 2024, going for 499 yards and three touchdowns on 114 carries, while Xavier Brown ran for 488 yards and one touchdown on a mere 80 carries. When looking at yards-per-rush, Brown ran for 6.1 per carry compared to 4.4 from Pace, showing Brown as the more efficient running back of the two of them. In the air, Brown averaged 14.1 yards per reception compared to 9 for Pace. Overall, Brown emerged as Virginia's better back towards the end of the season, despite Pace continuing to garner more carries. When comparing the two units, Brown is the better starting tailback.
2nd RB: J'Mari Taylor (25') vs. Xavier Brown (24')
J'Mari Taylor arrives in Charlottesville making the leap to the ACC after dominating in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference, where he ran for 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns while hauling in 29 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns. In his one game of ACC action against North Carolina, Taylor ran for 46 yards and a touchdown on a whopping 21 carries. Now, with an offensive line that can withstand fiercer competition, there's optimism Taylor can make a seamless transition at Virginia based on his tackle-breaking ability and explosive running. Despite his experience and skill, since Brown is looking to nab the starting job this season, we will give this battle to Brown and the 2024 running back room.
3rd RB: Isaiah Augustave (25') vs. Noah Vaughn (24')
Isaiah Augustave wins this matchup out of the gate, with Augustave rushing for 384 yards and four touchdowns at Colorado last season compared to Vaughn, who ran for 120 yards for the Hoos. Augustave brings a dynamic burst off the bench that will be massive to bolster Virginia's ground game. Having your third tailback feature as a starting back on a Power Four team the season before is unstoppable.
4th RB: Harrison Waylee (25') vs. Jack Griese (24')
If Virginia's depth hasn't shown enough already, Waylee rushed for 947 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. On the other hand, Griese was a walk-on for the Hoos and only ran for 55 yards last year. Waylee gives Virginia one of the deepest running back rooms in the ACC, if not in college football.
Summary:
The Virginia running back room in 2025 is one of the strongest backfields the Hoos have had in a long time. Embracing a committee-styled rushing attack, this four-man unit has the potential to give Virginia one of its best rushing seasons in a long time while allowing UVa Offensive Coordinator Des Kitchings to establish the run, something he has prioritized in his first three seasons in Charlottesville.
