Bowl Projections For Virginia Football Heading Into The Bye Week

Believe it or not, Virginia is still alive to go to a bowl game.

Tony Elliott's team sits at 4-5 and has not being playing well over recent weeks, but they still have a chance to make it to a bowl game for only the second time in Elliott's tenure. After missing a bowl game in his first three seasons as the head coach, Elliott was able to guide UVA to the ACC Championship game last season, getting them just one win away from the College Football Playoff.

A year can change a lot in college football and now the Cavaliers are in an uphill battle for the postseason, needing wins in two of their last three games against Cal, North Carolina, and rival Virginia Tech.

Where the board sits

There is one common theme and game coming through in the latest projections for UVA.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford both have the Cavaliers playing in the Freedom Mortgage Military Bowl (Mon., Dec. 28th, 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN) and they are facing Army, one of the top teams in the Americn Athletic Conference. The Black Knights are currently 5-3 this season and still need one more win to get bowl eligible.

ESPN's other analyst, Mark Schlabach, did not have UVA in a bowl game.

Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer also has UVA in the Military Bowl, but against a different opponent. Fischer places Virginia against North Texas, the team that is currently in the lead in the AAC. The Mean Green have done a fantastic job of reloading under new head coach Neal Brown and would be a formidable opponent in a bowl game.

What needs to happen

Virginia is going to have to pull itself together and find a way to win two of their last three games.

Their best opportunity for a win will likely be next week against California. The Golden Bears are currently 3-6 and have been one of the biggest disappointments in the ACC. However, they did score an upset win over Virginia Tech earlier in the year, though that game was at home. This time they have to come to Charlottesville.

North Carolina might be 4-4, but they are a couple of breaks away from having a much better record. They led Clemson 17-0 before a long weather delay, they lost in overtime to Syracuse, took No. 1 Miami to the wire, and also played well against Notre Dame. That game won't be easy.

Then there is the rivalry matchup against the Hokies. Virginia Tech is already bowl eligibile in year one under James Franklin and have faint hopes alive for a spot in the ACC Championship game. This is the most challening game on UVA's schedule.

My Projection

I'll bring the honesty here and say that I don't see Virginia making it to another bowl game.

I do think they find a way to beat Cal next weekend, but North Carolina and Virginia Tech are playing much better than the Cavaliers right now. The offense for UVA remains a mess, the injury report is not doing them any favors, and the defense has not been able to maintain a high level of play.

I would love to be wrong, but I don't see it this season.