Brennan Armstrong Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for Third Time

The ACC released its team of the week for week six of the college football season on Monday and UVA’s Brennan Armstrong was named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the third time this season.

Armstrong becomes the fourth UVA quarterback in history to win the award at least three times in a single season, joining Bryce Perkins (2019), Shawn Moore (1990), and Scott Secules (1987).

In Saturday’s come-from-behind victory at Louisville, Armstrong attempted 60 passes, completing 40 of them for 487 yards and three touchdowns. His 487 yards is the second-most in program history.

Perhaps more impressively, Armstrong rebounded after throwing two interceptions in the third quarter to lead a 17-point comeback effort in the fourth. The Cavaliers outscored the Cardinals 21-3 in the fourth quarter and Armstrong found tight end Grant Misch in the corner of the end zone to give UVA a 34-33 lead with just 22 seconds remaining. Louisville missed a 49-yard field goal as time expired and Virginia was victorious in Louisville for the first time in program history.

Armstrong currently leads the country in both passing yards (2,460) and total yards (2,504).

Want to share your thoughts on this story? Join the conversation at Cavaliers Now Forums

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Three-Star Wide Receiver Sean Wilson Commits to Virginia

UVA Tennis Duo Wins ITA All-American Consolation Doubles Title

The Plays that Saved Virginia’s Comeback at Louisville

Top Five Plays of Virginia's Victory over Louisville