CFB Expert Names Virginia's 2026 Portal Haul Among The Best In The Country

It was quite the overhaul this offseason for the Virginia Cavaliers, who had to replace several players at key positions like quarterback, running back, wide reciever, and even defensive line. They moved swiftly and brought in a number of players to elevate the team after a program-setting season in 2025. You can make the argument that the Cavaliers have the best quarterback room with the additions of Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein.

Both have starting experience of over 10 games and have played in the SEC and ACC, respectively. The running back room is also a dandy with additions of Solomon Beebe, Peyton Lewis, and Jekail Middlerbrook. It feels like this year the Cavaliers have more depth at the position compared ot last year, where it was primarily two running backs in J’mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee.

The biggest upgrade has to be the defensive line for the Hoos. They brought in Zion Wilson, Darrion Henry-Young, Devon Baxter, Matthew Fobbs-White, Nnanna Anyanwu, Jonathan Allen, and Ezekiel Larry. They have a great combination of size, strength, speed, and disruptiveness all in one. It should be one of the better units in the ACC this upcoming season.

Top Portal Class

With all the moves and additions, the Cavaliers are one of the favorite portal classes for ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Here is what Connely had to say about the transfer class.

“Favorite transfers: QB Beau Pribula, Missouri (1,941 passing yards, 11 TDs, 416 non-sack rushing yards); DT Zion Wilson, East Carolina (47 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, seven sacks); RB Solomon Beebe, UAB (622 yards from scrimmage, 26.1-yard kick return average)

"Tony Elliott completed a transfer portal Hail Mary in 2025, reversing his program's fortunes in the process, and his reward was having to do it again. I'm not sure I like this haul as much as last year's, but it's good. Pribula was solid at Mizzou last season before an ankle injury; Beebe, RB Jekail Middlebrook (Middle Tennessee) and WR Da'Shawn Martin (Kent State) were explosive outlets on sketchy teams; and Wilson is a dynamite disruptor for a 316-pounder and also one of 10 incoming defenders who made FBS starts in 2025. This is a nice blend of experience and upside, without too much reliance on seniors.”

It is no surprise to see the Cavaliers as a top portal class and one of the favorites among analysts. The work they did to land the class and bring in top players made the difference. Now, we just have to see if it makes a difference on the field in the fall.