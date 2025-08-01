Chandler Morris Hands Out WR Superlatives During ACC Network Interview
During ACC Network’s trip to Charlottesville, they interviewed quarterback Chandler Morris and asked him superlative questions about his wide receiver core headed into the season. Up to the challenge, Morris delivered with the results displayed below:
Best Hands: Jahmal Edrine
First, Purdue transfer Jahmal Edrine received the best hands award, arguably the highest honor you can receive from your quarterback. Last season at Purdue, Edrine caught 23 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns on a struggling team that finished 1-11 on the season and last in the Big Ten. Now in Charlottesville, Edrine will look to step up as a deep threat option for the Hoos in his final collegiate season.
Biggest Ups: Trell Harris
Listed at 6’0 200 pounds, Harris may not be the tallest wide receiver at Virginia, but Morris listed him as having the largest vertical. Harris flashed his vertical last season on a 4th and one conversion against Wake Forest, climbing the ladder to haul in a high pass from then quarterback Anthony Colandrea.
Speediest: Cam Ross
This award should come as no surprise. JMU transfer Cam Ross displayed himself as a speedster both as a wide receiver and kick returner in Harrisonburg. Ross made nine starts at wide receiver for the Dukes in 2024, recording 37 catches for 443 yards and three touchdowns. Ross also posted a 94-yard kick return touchdown, the best example of his speed.
Best Trash Talker: Suderian Harrison
An interesting superlative, Harrison’s best highlight from last season was a 27-yard pass to Anthony Colandrea on a trick play that helped spark a 24-19 win over Pittsburgh in November last year. Against Virginia Tech, Harrison registered a career-high five catches for 54 yards, giving him good momentum headed into his junior season.
Always Wants the Ball: Trell Harris
In his minimum playing time last season, the former Kent State wideout quickly proved this superlative to be true. On the third offensive play of the season, Harris hauled in a 35-yard touchdown. Against Wake Forest a week later, Harris caught seven balls for 91 yards and two touchdowns before following that up with four catches for 72 yards against Maryland. Harris clearly has a knack for not just wanting the ball but getting open as well.
Other wideouts on the roster include sophomore Kam Courtney, who posted 12 catches for 114 yards in 2024, Jayden Thomas, who recorded 18 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns last season for Notre Dame, and Andre Greene Jr., who registered nine catches for 74 yards in his first season as a Cavalier.
From all these wideouts, we currently have Trell Harris and Jahmal Edrine both tabbed as likely starters, with a battle for the third starting spot between Courtney, Ross, Harrison, and Greene Jr.
Expect this battle to take place throughout fall camp.