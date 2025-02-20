UVA Football: Cam Ross Looks to Prove Himself in Charlottesville
On the opening kickoff of the second half, Cam Ross hauls the ball in on the seven-yard line and starts his return, immediately looking left, following his blockers. Then, at the 15-yard line, Ross makes a quick juke to the right, dropping two defenders before shooting a gap, leaving several defenders in the dust before accelerating down the left sideline for a touchdown.
Speed kills, and that's what Cam Ross brings to Charlottesville.
"They [the UVa coaching staff] expressed how open kick return was. It's something that I want to gain their trust, to be the guy back there, to be able to receive at the start of every possession, and make a play there," said James Madison transfer Cam Ross in an interview when he arrived on Grounds last month.
After bouts in the AAC and Sun Belt Conference, Cam Ross was ready to play Power Five football, looking to move west to a Big 12 school or remain on the east coast in the ACC. For Ross, his new school was an hour down the road.
"I've taken a real liking to Virginia, just the state of Virginia in general. As far as proximity it's not too far from where I've grown up," said Ross, who grew up in Newark, Delaware.
Alongside his stellar kick return ability, Ross has also shown talent as a wide receiver, hauling in 151 catches for 1,799 receiving yards throughout his career, which included four years at UConn before spending last year up in Harrisonburg at JMU.
As a receiver, Ross has already proven he can ball out in the ACC, posting seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown against North Carolina this past Fall. Now in Charlottesville, Ross looks to compete to earn his time on the field in his new orange and blue threads.
"We got a room full of talent and guys just waiting to get their shot. So I think it's great healthy competition throughout the room," said Ross. "I think it's just one of those rooms where, if you prove that you're a dude, these coaches do a great job of putting playmakers on the field."
Ross arrives at UVa alongside fellow transfer wideouts Jahmal Edrine (Purdue) and Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame) as the three will look to make an instant impact on a wide receiver room that returns Trell Harris, Suderian Harrison, Andre Greene Jr., Eli Wood, and Kameron Courtney.
To read about fellow transfer wideout Jahmal Edrine: Jahmal Edrine Looking to be UVA Football's Next NFL Caliber Wide Receiver
With the University of Virginia being his third school, Ross believes his experience in the transfer portal will benefit him, allowing him to make more of an instant impact.
"I think adaptability is one of my better traits, just being able to fit into an environment wherever I see fit and being able to just gel with new guys," said Ross.
When transferring to a new school, it can be challenging to know if you've made the right decision, but for Ross, he's quickly realized this is where he wants to be.
"These guys are the real deal. We've been going to work every day since I've been here. I'm just trying to put my head down and gain the respect of my guys and these coaches, and ultimately, keep stacking days as we get close to spring ball," said Ross after a few weeks with the team.
Now settled in and with spring football on the horizon, Ross will look to give it his "111" on the field every time he's out there to prove he should be a starter, whether as a kick returner or as a wideout come August 30th against Coastal Carolina.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football Updates Official Roster: New Jersey Numbers Revealed
UAB Transfer Center Brady Wilson Looks to Win With Virginia Football
UVA Football: Tyshawn Wyatt Brings Experience to the Offensive Line
UVA Football Depth Chart Projection Heading Into Spring Football
Monroe Mills Expects New-Look UVA Offensive Line to Quickly Develop Chemistry