Closing Odds: Virginia Still A Large Favorite Against Stanford as Kickoff Nears
Vegas still likes Virginia a lot in their matchup against Stanford. The Hoos remain a multiple-score favorite against the Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on Saturday night.
It's hard to imagine this hot Virginia team will not be able to cover that spread coming off a game where the offense put together a historic 700 yard perfomance. Plus, being that this team (the offense particularly) is chock full of transfers, I think they wil only continue to gel as a unit as the season continues.
Stanford Missing Key Defensive Back
Taking a look at Stanford's injury report for this week, the Cardinals are without experienced starters on both sides of the ball.
Starting on defense, cornerback Jordan Washington will be sitting out the Week Four matchup with an injury. Washington was a two-year starter at Dartmouth, appearing in 28 games for the Big Green.
The former First Team All-Ivy League selection has been listed as the Cardinals' starting left cornerback this season, so his veteran presence in the pass game will certainly be missed against UVA. Sophomore Che Ojarikre will take over for Washington.
Cardinals' Offensive Anchors Unavailable
On offense, the Stanford offensive line is looking a bit thin this week. Both starting guard - Nick Fattig and Simione Pale.
Fattig spent two seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Stanford, where he earned a starting spot on the O-Line. True freshman Zak Yamauchi will fill the hole left by Fattig at left guard. While he has incredible size at 6'4" and 325 lbs, his lack of experience could hurt the Stanford line.
Starting right guard Simione Pale continues to miss time early this season. The junior was the only lineman to start every game last season for the Cardinals' but this year has been tough on his health. Pale will also be replaced by a freshman offensive lineman in Charlie Hoitink.
Stanford's starting line is now made up of two freshman, one sophomore and two juniors thanks to the injuries. The most veteran presence on the line is now left tackle Niki Prongos. The former UCLA Bruin has made 13 starts over his career but has only been with the Stanford program for three of those.
Virginia Veterans Healing
On the other hand, UVA's team is just getting healthier and stronger. Yes, Virginia is without Noah Vaughn and some O-Line pieces this week but they are getting back key players against Stanford.
Starting linebacker Kam Robinson makes his season debut Saturday night. Safety Antonio Clary is back to full speed and making his first start of the 2025 campaign as well.
Virginia is also getting more line depth with grad transfer Kevin Wigenton being available again this week. With some holes in the offensive line including starting tackle Wallace Unamba and backup guard Ethan Sipe, having more bodies to fill those needs is always a positive.
Chandler Morris continues to look healthy after suffering a left shoulder injury against Coastal Carolina in Week One. The injury has not seemed to impact Morris much as he has thrown for over 400 yards at just under a 70% clip. He has also stayed involved in the run game, averaging over 15 yards per carry since the injury.
