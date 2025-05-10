Fielding the Virginia Football Team with Exclusively Transfers
The Hoos have acquired 29 transfers over the two portal cycles, with these new additions set to provide a massive lift for the Hoos in 2025. In this article, we take on the exercise of constructing Virginia's fall roster using exclusively transfers.
Offense
Position
Starter
QB
Chandler Morris
RB
J'Mari Taylor
WR
Jahmal Edrine
WR
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
TE
Harrison Waylee
LT
Tyshawn Wyatt
LG
Kevin Wigenton II
C
Brady Wilson
RG
David Wohlabaugh
RT
Wallace Unamba
Starting with the quarterback, Chandler Morris slots in as the obvious choice. The former North Texas signal-caller looks to be Virginia's starter this fall after throwing for 3,774 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for the Mean Green.
Moving to running back, J'Mari Taylor, who is set to back Xavier Brown, would pick up the starting job. Taylor rushed for 1,146 yards last season at NC Central.
At wide receiver, things continue to be straightforward with Jahmal Edrine leading the way with former Notre Dame wideout Jayden Thomas and Cam Ross rounding out the starting unit. Ross, who featured as a receiver at JMU, will look to battle for time this season on the offensive end but is expected to serve as Virginia's primary returner on special teams.
Now, the tricky part: because Virginia did not acquire a tight end in the portal, I have former Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee set to take the tight end duties. Waylee garners the spot as he stands at 5 '10, 212 pounds, with him weighing the most of the transfer running backs, giving him the best shot against a defensive end or linebacker. Further, Waylee has plenty of pass-blocking experience and has flashed as a receiver in the past, making him the most suited for this spot.
Moving to the offensive line, Brady Wilson, the expected starter at center, anchors this group. For the tackles, JMU transfer Tyshawn Wyatt and Kentucky transfer Wallace Unamba occupy the left and right tackle spots, respectively. Moving to the guards, expected backup left guard Kevin Wigenton slots in while David Wohlobaugh shifts from tackle to inside to help fill in.
Defense
Position
Starter
DE
Cazeem Moore
NT
Daniel Rickert
DT
Hunter Osborne
Bandit DE
Fisher Camac
WILL LB
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Mitchell Melton
SPUR
Ja'Son Prevard
LC
Emmanuel Karnley
RC
Jordan Robinson
FS
Christian Charles
SS
Da'Marcus Crosby
Starting on the defensive line, projected starter Cazeem Moore occupies the defensive end position. In the center, defensive end Daniel Rickert shifts in to occupy the nose tackle while Alabama transfer Hunter Osborne steps up as the defensive tackle.
Finishing off the defensive line, UNLV transfer Fisher Camac, likely to be the backup bandit DE, slots in as a starter. At the same time, the expected bandit starter, Mitchell Melton, is elevated to the MIKE Linebacker.
Melton has experience as a linebacker at Ohio State, making the transition seamless. Alongside Melton, Maddox Marcellus steps up as the starting WILL linebacker. At Eastern Kentucky in 2024, Marcellus recorded 97 tackles, seven tackles-for-a-loss, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.
Moving into the secondary, Ja'Son Prevard plays as the SPUR, while spring transfers Emmanuel Karnley and Jordan Robinson fill in as the Hoos's two cornerbacks. At safety, Tennessee transfer Christian Charles and New Mexico State transfer Da'Marcus Crosby round out the unit to complete Virginia's all-transfer team.
Although this article serves as an exercise of depth, this team is a strong 22 guys to put on the football field.
