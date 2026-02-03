Three Areas Where Virginia Football Will Thrive During 2026 Campaign

With the transfer portal now closed, the Virginia Cavaliers are fairly set when it comes to their roster. Head coach Tony Elliott bolstered various positions with notable players, while retaining a few valuable veterans.

With fresh faces and a hunger to return to the ACC Championship Game, the Cavaliers have done a significant amount of work thus far ahead of their upcoming season. Three areas stand out the most—here's what fans can expect to see.

UVA's Wide Receiver Acquisitions Will Boost Offense

Virginia lost some key wide receivers this offseason, including Trell Harris, Eli Wood, Andre Greene Jr. and Suderian Harrison. Losing this many faces was rather alarming, but Elliott was quick to bring on new players. Among the transfer group are Rico Flores Jr., Jacquon Gibson, Da'Shawn Martin, Tyson Davis, and Landon Hicks.

Flores Jr. is particularly interesting due to his clear potential, and Virginia seems to be the program that could help develop his skills by granting him more opportunities. If he continues to grow into his role at wide receiver, this could be a potent position for the Cavaliers. During his 2025 campaign with UCLA, he logged 26 receptions for 274 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per catch.

UVA’s Quarterback Room Different, but Still of Quality

Signal caller Chandler Morris did a phenomenal job at guiding the Cavaliers on the field last season, but he will not be returning this year. Although Morris played a pivotal role in UVA reaching the ACC Championship Game, welcoming new starters could be a necessary change-up.

Their new starter Beau Pribula, who transferred from the Missouri Tigers, brings dual-threat energy to Scott Stadium. Additionally, Pittsburgh transfer Eli Holstein is now with UVA. Filling the gaps left behind from Morris and Daniel Kaelin, Pribula and Holstein bring very different types of play to the field. However, as proven by their stat sheets, there's great potential here.

UVA’s Overtime Habit Starts To Fade

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Last year, Virginia's pattern was waiting until the final moments to pull off victories. Of course, this resulted in numerous overtime thrillers. This is a major area that needs to see improvement in 2026, and considering the number of new additions and already having a successful season under their belt, it's likely that the Cavaliers will be able to start taking earlier leads.

Of course, that doesn't mean that every game will go according to plan, but Virginia has made plenty of changes this offseason that should play out in their favor.

