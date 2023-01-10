Former Virginia WR Billy Kemp IV Announces Transfer Destination

Billy Kemp IV is headed to Big Ten country. After five seasons at the University of Virginia, Kemp announced that he is transferring to Nebraska for his final season of college football in a social media post on Monday night.

In a classy and touching gesture, Kemp's commitment post included a photo of him with three Nebraska jerseys with the numbers 41, 1, and 15, a tribute to his three UVA teammates - D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler - who were tragically killed in a shooting at UVA on November 13th.

Kemp had exhausted his eligibility at the end of the 2022 season and initially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft back on December 6th. But when the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to any Virginia player who had played his final season of eligibility in 2022, Kemp decided to exercise that option and entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 30th.

Kemp took a visit to Nebraska over the weekend and has decided to play his sixth and final season of college football as a Cornhusker. In 50 games played over five seasons in Charlottesville, Kemp amassed 1,174 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as well as 2,337 all-purpose yards as he spent multiple seasons as Virginia's primary punt returner. Kemp leaves UVA ranked 4th on the program's all-time receptions list with 192 career catches.

Kemp is the fifth former Cavalier to officially transfer to another program this offseason, joining cornerback Fentrell Cypress II (Florida State), quarterback Brennan Armstrong (NC State), and offensive linemen Logan Taylor (Boston College) and John Paul Flores (Louisville).

Keep track of all of UVA's movements in the NCAA transfer portal here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Updates

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN