Jake Gelof Invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp

Gelof and Kyle Teel will compete in the Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in Cary, North Carolina from June 30th to July 4th

USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team is set to hold its training camp later this month in Cary, North Carolina and two Virginia baseball players will be among the players vying for a spot on the roster. It was announced on Wednesday that UVA third baseman Jake Gelof has been invited to the training camp, joining Cavalier teammate Kyle Teel, who was invited to the camp for the second-consecutive season back on May 18th.

Teel and Gelof are among around 50 of the best non-draft eligible college baseball players who have been invited to the training camp. Those players will participate in a five-game intrasquad series called Stars vs. Stripes that will take place from June 30th through July 4th. Following the series, USA Baseball will announce a 26-man roster forming the Collegiate National Team that will compete in the Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9-15.

Gelof was a First-Team All-ACC selection this season after batting .377 with 21 home runs and breaking the UVA program single-season record with 81 RBI. Kyle Teel will look to become the first UVA player to make the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in back-to-back summers since Sean Doolittle accomplished the feat in 2005 and 2006. In total 13 Cavaliers have represented Virginia on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team:

Bill Narleski (1986)

Seth Greisinger (1996)

Ryan Zimmerman (2004)

Sean Doolittle (2005 & 2006)

Mark Reynolds (2006)

Jacob Thompson (2007)

Branden Kline (2011)

Matt Thaiss (2015)

Jake McCarthy (2017)

Andrew Abbott (2019)

Nate Savino (2021)

Kyle Teel (2021)

Matt Wyatt (2021)

The Stars vs. Stripes series will open at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary on June 30th at 7pm. Games 2, 3, and 4 of the series will take place at the Durham Bulls Athletics Park from July 1-3. Finally, the series will conclude on the Fourth of July at 6:05pm at Truist Field in Charlotte. All of the games in the Stars vs. Stripes series can be watched online at USABaseball.com.

