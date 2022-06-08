Brennan Armstrong Signs NIL Deal With McDonald's in Charlottesville

Armstrong will have a celebrity meal at McDonald's and will also be working with the Charlottesville Ronald McDonald House

Photo courtesy of Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

It's official: a Brennan Armstrong combo meal will be coming to a McDonald's near you (if you live in the Charlottesville area).

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong signed an NIL sponsorship deal with Charlottesville-area McDonald's franchises owned by RAHE, Inc., as announced by Cavalier Futures on Wednesday.

The sponsorship will include social media promotions and a celebrity combo meal resembling the Travis Scott "Cactus Jack Meal" from 2020. The combo meal is expected to be offered on the menu in participating McDonald's in Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley later this year.

More importantly, Armstrong's deal also includes a collaboration with Charlottesville's Ronald McDonald House and will feature "multiple visits and family outreach."

“I am really grateful for this sponsorship opportunity," Armstrong said. "I am especially looking forward to visiting the Ronald McDonald House this year. It was important to me to incorporate community engagement into my first major NIL deal.”

Armstrong's sponsorship with McDonald's is the first major NIL deal orchestrated through Cavalier Futures, an alumni-driven collective to bring NIL opportunities to UVA student athletes.

“This sponsorship illustrates perfectly what Cav Futures is all about," said Lo Davis, Executive Director of Cavalier Futures. "It goes beyond paid promotion to incorporate both professional mentorship and community service. It will serve as a model for future opportunities coordinated with RAHE, regional McDonald’s franchises, and UVA student-athletes."

