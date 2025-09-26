How to Watch and Listen to Virginia vs No. 8 Florida State
UVA's offense has shouldered the load for this team thus far this season, thanks in part to a monster run game. The passing game took over last week as Chandler Morris tossed four scores in the first half. The Hoo's run into an extremely talented FSU team whose offense is one of the best in the nation through four weeks. The Florida State defense also poses a potential issue for a Hoo's offense that has not run into much friction in 2025.
Let's take a look at how you can catch all the action in this Friday's ACC clash:
Date: Friday, Sept. 26
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Television: ESPN
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 381
Eyes On Charlottesville
A lot of eyes will be on the Cavaliers this week as a top-ten team comes into their house on ESPN. College football fans want to make sure Florida State is a real contender and this matchup against an ACC opponent on the road is a perfect litmus test for the Seminoles. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos says he is a full-go defying worries about a lower body injury sustained in last week's blowout against Kent State.
I would imagine Scott Stadium will sell out Friday night with the excitement building in Charlottesville after a great start to the season, on the back of an offense with a lot of big play potential.
Unfortunately, UVA has lost their last two home matchups against ranked opponents: a 31-28 loss to quarterback Drake Maye and No. 17 UNC in 2022 and a lopsided 28-3 defeat to running back Kyren Williams and the No. 9 Notre Dame in 2021.
Their last win against a ranked team in Charlottesville came all the way back in 2020 against No.15 UNC in a 44-41 shootout. Virginia's offense scored three rushing touchdowns (Brennan Armstrong, Keytaon Thompson, Wayne Taulapapa) to overpower a 440-yard, four touchdown masterclass from Tar Heels' quarterback Sam Howell.
Head Coach Tony Elliott says this Hoo's team is ready for all the attention Friday afternoon.
"Man, truthfully, every week I'm dreaming and hoping for a full stadium, you know, capacity stadium, packed, loud, man, aggressive, putting pressure on opposing teams. I'm hopeful this week that we'll have, so every time I run out the tunnel, man, I'm expecting to see, you, know, a full stadium. And I understand we got to do our part and we're working towards it, but I anticipate there'll be a good crowd. But at the end of the day, we can't focus on that. We got to focus on the product that we put on the field. And I think the guys have done a really good job of just having a workman-like mentality and showing up and going to work regardless of how many people are in the stands."
History Favors The Hoo's
There is even more on the line this week.
The Cavaliers will honor the 30th anniversary of UVA's 33-28 win over the No. 2 Seminoles in 1995 by wearing 1995-inspired throwback uniforms Friday night.
It was an instant classic performance from Hoo's running back Tiki Barber, who ran the ball a staggering 31 times for 193 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown from quarterback Mike Groh. The shocking upset ended with FSU running back Warrick Dunn coming up short of the goal line on the final play to secure the win.