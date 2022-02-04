Watch: Jelani Woods Catches Touchdown in East-West Shrine Bowl

The UVA tight end has had an impressive week at the East-West Shrine Bowl

Jelani Woods has skyrocketed his draft stock this week.

The Virginia tight end was a participant in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, the longest-running college football all-star game.

Even just in the practices in the days preceding the game, Woods was extremely impressive and was named to the All-Shrine Bowl Practice Team.

Since declaring for the NFL Draft on December 14th, Woods has flown under the radar as one of the more underrated tight end prospects. This week, however, the 6'7", 265-pound tight end has turned many heads with his lethal combination of size, quickness, route-running, and pass-catching abilities in the drills leading up to the Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Woods capped off his outstanding week with a solid performance at the Shrine Bowl on Thursday night. The Cavalier tight end recorded three receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown catch from Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson.

In his lone season at Virginia after transferring from Oklahoma State, Woods had 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns and was named First-Team All-ACC.

Given his production at the Shrine Bowl this week, we expect to be seeing the name Jelani Woods move up the draft boards as we approach draft day.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Baseball Picked No. 2 in ACC Coastal in Preseason Coaches Poll

Tony Elliott Recaps National Signing Day for Virginia Football

ACC Football Recruiting Rankings After National Signing Day

Richmond DB Carlo Thompson Commits to Virginia

Virginia Signs Columbia DL Paul Akere on National Signing Day

Virginia Football: National Signing Day Tracker

Breaking Down Virginia’s 67-55 Victory over Boston College