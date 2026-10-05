Kickoff Time Set For Big ACC Collision Between Virginia and SMU

What once loomed as Virginia's most important football game of the season -- and a crucial one in the Atlantic Coast Conference race -- has been relegated to an early start on a lesser-known network.

The Cavaliers' Oct. 17 visit to SMU will kick off at noon and be broadcast by the CW Network, the ACC announced on Monday.

It originally shaped up as a battle between two contenders to earn a spot in the ACC championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 5. But after both teams suffered early-season conference losses, it now becomes (at best) an elimination game in that pursuit.

Virginia (3-2, 1-1 ACC) is coming off a demoralizing 38-7 loss at Florida State last Saturday afternoon in which the Cavaliers were outscored 38-0 in the final three quarters.

SMU (4-1, 2-1) defeated those same Seminoles 27-24 on the road in their season opener, but the Mustangs dropped a 41-31 decision at Louisville in their third game of the season. They rebounded with less-than-stellar victories over Missouri State (34-24) and ACC rival Boston College (25-16).

That means that neither team likely has any margin for error if it hopes to advance to the ACC championship game. Preseason favorite Miami (3-0), Pittsburgh (2-0), and defending champion Duke (1-0) are currently unbeaten in league play, and the Cavaliers and Mustangs are among eight teams with a single conference loss.

The Cavaliers and Mustangs have met just once previously, a 33-17 SMU victory at Scott Stadium in 2024, its first season in the ACC. Under fifth-year coach Rhett Lashlee, the Mustangs reached the ACC title game that year, and they have a 16-3 all-time record in ACC play, the most conference wins of any team in that span.

The Mustangs have a bye this coming weekend and will be well-rested when they face Virginia for the first time in Ford Stadium. Quarterback Kevin Jennings has thrown for 1,588 yards and 14 touchdowns for SMU this season, while running back Kendrick Raphael has run for 418 yards and six TDs. Eight different Mustangs have caught at least one touchdown pass.

Before venturing to SMU, Virginia hosts Syracuse (2-2, 0-2) this Saturday night for its annual Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. Former All-America receiver Herman Moore, who was recently named to the College Football Hall of Fame, will be honored during the break between the first and second quarters.