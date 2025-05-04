Former Virginia RB Kobe Pace Signs Mini Camp Deal With Seattle Seahawks
Another former Cavalier, Kobe Pace, will have a chance to prove himself worthy at the next level. After going undrafted, Pace signed up with the Seattle Seahawks for rookie minicamp.
Although he finished his collegiate career as a Hoo, Pace started his career at Clemson with two-time National Championship-winning coach Dabo Swinney. Pace also worked with Tony Elliott, who served as the Tigers co-offensive coordinator before being promoted to sole offensive coordinator in Pace's sophomore year.
After a relatively quiet freshman year, Pace burst onto the scene in 2021, rushing for 641 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries, good for an average of 6.2 yards per carry. Pace added 131 yards in the air on 12 catches, flashing his ability as a dual-threat explosive player. His best performance of the season was a 191-yard rushing day with two touchdowns against No. 13 Wake Forest.
In 2022, Elliott departed for Virginia, leaving Pace with a new offensive coordinator. Despite what many thought would be a smooth transition, Pace struggled in the season opener against Georgia Tech, opening up the door for five-star recruit Will Shipley, who seized the starting job and never looked back. Pace managed to rush for only 77 yards that year, leading him to hit the transfer portal in search of a fresh start.
Pace decided to commit to Virginia in the portal, reuniting with Elliott as he hoped to reestablish his lost form.
In 2023, Pace served as the Cavs primary catching back, with Mike Hollins and Perris Jones taking the primary rushing duties. Seizing his minutes, Pace rushed for 382 yards and a touchdown while hauling in 19 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns, which included a 75-yard score against JMU.
This past year, Pace stepped up as Virginia's primary back, leading the Hoos with 499 yards rushing alongside three touchdowns. In the air, Pace added 189 yards on 21 catches, flashing himself as a dynamic running back for an NFL team. To add to his list of skills, Pace is also a capable pass-blocker, something he worked on last offseason and showed throughout the 2024 season.
His best game in 2024 was an 83-yard rushing day against Boston College, which included multiple 20+ yard bursts in the second half to help lift Virginia over the Eagles.
For Pace's 2024 Highlights:
Pace is the seventh Virginia player to sign to an NFL roster for either training camp or rookie minicamp, joining Jonas Sanker (Saints), Tyler Neville (Cowboys), Chris Tyree (Saints), Corey Thomas Jr. (Giants), Payton Bunch (Chargers) and Chico Bennett Jr. (Eagles). Sanker was the only one drafted of those signed, as he was selected in the third round.
With a busy running back room that includes Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, and Damien Martinez, Pace will have his work cut out for him to make the Seahawks final roster.
Additional Links
Detailing Virginia Football's Three Most Impactful Spring Transfer Additions
Virginia Will Be The No. 7 Seed In the Upcoming ACC Softball Championships
Virginia Women's Basketball Makes Another Big Addition With West Virginia Transfer Danelle Arigbabu
Virginia Women's Basketball Announces The Signing of Princeton Transfer Tabitha Amanze