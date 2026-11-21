Virginia and North Carolina have played 130 times. The stakes for the 131st matchup are simple, as both teams are 5-5, and the winner becomes bowl-eligible.

However, the loser of Saturday’s matchup will still get one more shot. North Carolina plays 4-6 NC State at home on Nov. 28, and Virginia travels to Blacksburg to face Franklin’s 6-4 Virginia Tech team. Saturday is the easier path for the Cavaliers on Senior Day.

Bill Belichick hasn't announced who will play quarterback, and the Tar Heels will be without two of their best defenders for at least part of the afternoon.

Why this game matters

A win would send Virginia to a bowl game for the second straight season, which hasn't happened since 2018 and 2019. It isn't last year's 11-3 finish, but it would salvage a season that looked like it was slipping away less than a month ago.

The Cavaliers lost three straight ACC games in October, bottoming out with a 51-7 blowout loss at Wake Forest. After the bye, they beat Cal 36-7, their largest-margin win in an ACC game under Tony Elliott, but the Hoos haven't won back-to-back games since opening the season against NC State and Norfolk State.

"It's extremely important just for the mindset and mentality of our program," Elliott said Tuesday. "We're fortunate to be able to play two more games, right? And it doesn't matter who we play, when we play, where we play, what the circumstances are, what the record is."

Homefield advantage could help. Virginia is 5-1 at Scott Stadium this season and has won 11 of its last 13 games there since the start of 2025. North Carolina has been the opposite: 1-4 at home and 3-1 on the road, with both of its ACC wins (Pitt and Duke) away from Chapel Hill. A win Saturday would be UNC's fourth straight road win.

Recent history in Charlottesville doesn't favor the Hoos, though. UNC won its last two trips to Scott Stadium, 31-28 in 2022 and 41-14 in 2024, and Virginia hasn't beaten the Tar Heels at home since 2020. Elliott is 2-0 against UNC in Chapel Hill and 0-2 against them in Charlottesville. Last year's meeting was the 17-16 overtime win at Kenan Stadium that ended with Benjamin Hall stopped inches short on a two-point try.

Virginia will honor about 50 upperclassmen before kickoff. The Cavaliers lead the country with 31 players in at least their fifth year of college, including seventh-year punter Daniel Sparks and kicker Will Bettridge, the program's all-time leading scorer.

They arrived on Grounds in 2022, @Coach_TElliott's first year with @UVAFootball, and each has become an integral part of the program. "The foundation that's been built, they laid it," Elliott says of five-year starters @Dsparks115 and @will_bettridge.https://t.co/2qUwjvTice — Jeff White (@JeffWhiteUVa) November 20, 2026

Who's playing quarterback for North Carolina?

Billy Edwards Jr. has taken the first snap in all 10 of UNC's games. He left last week's 16-14 loss to Louisville in the third quarter with what UNC's own game recap called an apparent upper-body injury, and he was still listed as questionable on Thursday night's availability report. Belichick has said UNC is taking Edwards' status day by day, and earlier in the week, he said Edwards was "getting better," according to WRAL. He hasn't named a starter, and the ACC's final availability report isn't due until two hours before kickoff.

Edwards has completed 65.5% of his passes for 2,247 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He's a pocket passer. Counting sacks, he has zero net rushing yards on 51 carries. His best game came against then-No. 1 Miami, when he went 28 of 34 for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-35 loss.

If he can't go, it's likely Travis Burgess. The true freshman made his college debut against Louisville and went 6 of 11 for 59 yards with an interception. He also ran eight times for 35 yards, and UNC's game notes point out that he gained 52 yards on his five non-sack carries, four of which picked up first downs. If he starts, he'd be the first true freshman to start at quarterback for UNC in an ACC game since Sam Howell in 2019, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Belichick said Monday that UNC will have "the same offense" either way, though some plays get more emphasis with one quarterback than the other.

Virginia's pass defense has carried this unit, but the run defense has been weaker. Opponents average 4.2 yards per carry against UVA, and 17 of the 25 touchdowns Virginia has allowed have come on the ground. The worst of it came at Florida State, where quarterback Ashton Daniels ran for five touchdowns in a 38-7 Seminoles win.

North Carolina's run game hasn't scared many people this year. The Tar Heels average 114.2 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry. A quarterback who can pick up a third down with his legs changes that, and it would hand defensive coordinator John Rudzinski a different set of problems than Edwards does.

Jelani Thurman vs. a thin linebacker room

UNC will be looking for the same two targets.

Receiver Jordan Shipp leads the Tar Heels with 57 catches for 703 yards. Tight end Jelani Thurman has 50 catches for 597 yards, and his eight touchdown catches tie the UNC single-season record for a tight end and lead all tight ends nationally. The 6-foot-6 Mackey Award semifinalist has at least three catches in every game this season and a team-high 328 yards after the catch.

On paper, Virginia is built to handle a passing offense. The Cavaliers lead the ACC in pass defense (186.6 yards per game) and pass efficiency defense, and they've allowed only eight passing touchdowns all year. They also have 11 interceptions, including three against Cal. Two of those went back for touchdowns: Brandyn Hillman's 100-yard return and Kam Robinson's 33-yarder.

The question is who covers the middle of the field. Linebacker Maddox Marcellus is out for the season after knee surgery, and fellow linebacker Landon Danley is also listed as out this week. Marcellus had 44 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss in nine games. Danley has 29 tackles and two starts.

Justin Rowe got the start in Marcellus' spot against Cal, the first of his career. He has 12 tackles this season and returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown against Delaware. Myles Brown has played in all 10 games and has 34 tackles and three pass breakups, but he hasn't started a game this year.

That's a lot to put on two backups against a tight end who is this good with the ball in his hands. Robinson (46 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions) will need to be at his best in the middle, and Virginia at least has its safeties back. Hillman and Ethan Minter both returned from injuries against Cal.

If Thurman has a big day, UNC can move the ball even without much of a running game. If Virginia's linebackers hold up, the Tar Heels have to find another way to beat the ACC's top pass defense.

Can Virginia finish drives in the end zone?

Virginia's defense has played well enough to win most weeks. The offense is definitely the bigger unknown, and the problems show up after it crosses the 20-yard line.

UVA has scored touchdowns on 22 of 37 red zone trips (59%) and converted 43 of 136 third downs (32%). It has also gone for it on fourth down 34 times, converting 22. Even the Cal win followed the pattern. Virginia is 0-4 when it scores fewer than 21 points and 5-1 when it scores 21 or more.

The passing game has narrowed since the start of the season. Pribula hasn't thrown more than one touchdown pass in a game since Sept. 26 against Delaware, and his last four have all gone to Da'Shawn Martin, who has seven touchdown catches this season.

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North Carolina's defense also gives up plenty on third down, as opponents convert 44% of the time, but it tightens up near the goal line. Teams have scored touchdowns on just 18 of 34 red zone trips against the Tar Heels (53%).

Elliott liked what he saw from his line against Cal.

"I thought [we] dominated the line of scrimmage. ... So, I thought there was a lot of progress," he said Tuesday. "I thought the quarterback came out clean, didn't get hit much."

That will be harder to repeat against Xavier Lewis. The sophomore defensive tackle has 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks, and he's a Bednarik Award semifinalist, the first Tar Heel to make that list since Julius Peppers in 2001. Virginia has allowed 28 sacks this season, and its interior line is in flux. Center Drake Metcalf is questionable, and against Cal, Noah Josey moved from left guard to center with Ben York starting at left guard.

UNC will be without the other half of its pass rush. Defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude, who had three sacks in last year's game, is out with a broken right hand. He has two sacks and a team-high nine quarterback hurries this season.

The run game is Virginia's best way to stay ahead of the chains. UNC allows 4.0 yards per carry and 149.6 rushing yards per game, and the Cavaliers ran for 201 yards against Cal. Jekail Middlebrook (540 yards, 4.9 per carry) is listed as the starter after missing the Wake Forest game and getting a light workload on the ground against Cal. Solomon Beebe has also started to see more of the ball.

"He probably has the most juice of all the [running backs], he's got the home run potential," Elliott said of Beebe.

Turnovers and field position

If this game turns into the low-scoring battle the betting totals suggest, the difference will likely come down to two areas where Virginia has an edge.

The first is turnovers. Virginia has given the ball away six times all season (three interceptions, three lost fumbles), tied for seventh-fewest nationally. The Cavaliers have forced 12 turnovers and outscored opponents 45-9 in points off turnovers.

North Carolina is -3 in turnover margin. The Tar Heels have lost seven of their eight fumbles, and they're 0-4 in games where they haven't forced a turnover.

Safety Greg Smith III, who has a team-high three interceptions, will sit out the first half after the ACC suspended him for his role in the postgame fight against Louisville. The first quarter has been Virginia's best this season, outscoring opponents 79-34, so the first 15 minutes could be an opportunity to take some big shots.

The second edge is the punting game. Sparks is a true X-Factor as he leads the nation at 50.6 yards per punt, and 21 of his 43 punts have pinned opponents inside the 20. Even after returns, Virginia nets 42.8 yards per punt to UNC's 38.1. In a game where both offenses could have trouble finishing drives, a few extra yards on every exchange add up.

UNC does have a weapon in the return game. Freshman Jaden Jefferson took a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown against ranked Notre Dame on his first college touch.

How to watch

TV: The CW (Thom Brennaman, Jason Cabinda and Wes Bryant)

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Location: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network (John Freeman, Ahmad Hawkins and Jay James); SiriusXM 175 or 234

Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook opened Virginia as a 1.5-point favorite with an over/under of 43.5, and neither number had moved as of Friday afternoon. FanDuel has Virginia at -120 on the moneyline and North Carolina at even money (+100), so the market sees the Hoos as only a slight home favorite.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Final Score Prediction

Virginia 20, North Carolina 17

This looks to me like a game decided by a turnover, a field goal, or a punt that pins someone deep, and Virginia has been better than North Carolina at all three this season.

That doesn't mean the Hoos are the better team. None of Virginia's five wins have come against a team with a winning record. North Carolina beat Pitt and Duke on the road, and its last three losses came by a combined six points, including 38-35 to then-No. 1 Miami. The Tar Heels are 3-4 in one-score games and will fight back hard.

The quarterback situation is what tips it. If Edwards plays, he'll be coming off an injury behind a line that just gave up six sacks to Louisville, against a defense that has recorded at least one sack in all 10 games. If it's Burgess, Virginia has to account for his legs, but a freshman making his first start is also more likely to make mistakes (Burgess threw an interception in 11 attempts last week), and this defense has been very good at turning takeaways into points.

Virginia should have chances early. I'd expect the Hoos to take a halftime lead built on one touchdown and a couple of Bettridge field goals, then lean on Sparks and the defense to keep UNC working with a long field. North Carolina is 1-3 this season when trailing at halftime.

It won't be pretty, but Virginia gets to six wins and doesn't need to win in Blacksburg to go bowling.