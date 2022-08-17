NFL vet Mike Glennon breaks down Brennan Armstrong's quarterback film. USATSI

As he prepares to build on his record-breaking 2021 season, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong received some high praise from a veteran NFL quarterback after reviewing Armstrong's tape.

Mike Glennon, who has played for six different franchises throughout his nine-year NFL career, is launching an online video series in which he breaks down the film of some of the ACC's top quarterbacks for his nearly 15,000 followers on Twitter. Glennon, a native of Northern Virginia, began that series on Tuesday with a player he calls his "favorite quarterback."

"My favorite QB to watch is... Brennan Armstrong," Glennon said. "This guy has an extremely high football IQ, processes information very well, and has great accuracy."

Despite the fact that Glennon is an alum of NC State, where he was the starting quarterback for the Wolfpack for the 2011 and 2012 seasons, Armstrong got the nod as Glennon's favorite quarterback to watch over NC State's Devin Leary, who was voted the ACC Preseason Player of the Year for the 2022 season.

See the full Twitter thread below, which contains five videos in which Glennon breaks down Armstrong's pre-snap reads, arm talent and accuracy, and running abilities, while also pointing out some things Armstrong can improve on in order to develop into an NFL-level quarterback:

