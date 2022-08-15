Virginia Basketball Beats Orange1 Basket 71-41 in Florence

The Hoos remain unbeaten through the first two games of their exhibition tour in Italy. Virginia Athletics

After delivering a dominant performance on Saturday in a 52-point beatdown of Stella Azzurra in Rome to open the exhibition tour in Italy, the Virginia men's basketball team faced some better competition on Monday in Florence. The Cavaliers took on an Orange1 Basket club that hung around with Arkansas, losing 75-54 to the Razorbacks over the weekend. UVA took care of business again and improved to 2-0 in Italy with a 71-41 victory over Orange 1Basket.

Tony Bennett gave control of the team to associate head coach Jason Williford, who managed head coaching duties during the game. Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, and Ben Vander Plas were UVA's three inactive players for this game, sitting out as part of Virginia's rotation system for the exhibition tour.

UVA went with a starting five of Kihei Clark, Taine Murray, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, and Francisco Caffaro.

Orange1 Basket played the Hoos tough early on, as Virginia held a slim 15-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter. In the second period, however, the Cavaliers stepped up their game at both ends of the floor, holding Orange1 Basket to just five points in the quarter and building a sizable 35-16 lead at halftime.

Isaac Traudt was superb off the bench, dropping 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists in the first half alone. Here's Traudt working hard on the glass for a putback:

Virginia led 58-29 at the end of the third quarter and cruised to a 71-41 victory to remain unbeaten in Italy.

The Cavaliers will wrap up the exhibition tour in Italy with a pair of games in Rapallo on August 18th and 19th. UVA will face KK Mega Mozzart, also known as Mega Basket, a professional basketball club based out of Belgrade, Serbia. The club won the 2016 Serbian Cup and has produced a few notable NBA players such as Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, Boban Marjanović, and Nikola Jokić, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA for the second-consecutive season last spring.

Stay tuned to CavaliersNow for more coverage of the Virginia men's basketball team's exhibition tour in Italy.

