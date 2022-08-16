Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Norfolk Offensive Lineman

The UVA football recruiting class of 2023 now includes yet another Virginia native. Anthony Britton, a 6'5", 275-pound offensive lineman from Norfolk, committed to Virginia on Tuesday per a report from Wahoos247.

Britton plays both the offensive and defensive line at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Virginia.

See Britton's highlights on his hudl page here.

With Britton's commitment, Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers have secured seven commitments from players from the Commonwealth of Virginia in the class of 2023. In addition to Britton, Virginia natives to commit to UVA in the recruiting class of 2023 include offensive lineman Cole Surber (Nokesville, VA), running back Donte Hawthorne (Stafford, VA), defensive lineman Miles Greene (Highland Springs, VA), linebacker Kamren Robinson (Tappahannock (VA), athlete TyLyric Coleman (Ringgold, VA), and defensive lineman Rodney Lora, who is originally from New Jersey, but goes to Woodberry Forest School in Virginia.

Anthony Britton is the 13th verbal commit in the UVA football recruiting class of 2023:

offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)

running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)

cornerback Jarvis Lee (committed June 5th)

defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)

wide receiver Amare Thomas (committed June 17th)

tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)

defensive lineman Rodney Lora (committed June 24th)

running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)

cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th

linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)

quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)

athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)

offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

UVA Basketball Target Freddie Dilione Commits to Tennessee

Virginia Basketball Beats Orange1 Basket 71-41 in Florence

Previewing the 2022 Virginia Women's Soccer Season

Bryce Perkins Makes Case as QB2 for the LA Rams

Virginia Football Fall Camp Observations - Week 2

Former Cavalier Jelani Woods Catches First Touchdown in NFL Preseason