Skip to main content

UVA Basketball Target Freddie Dilione Commits to Tennessee

One of North Carolina's top 2023 prospects announced his commitment to the Volunteers on Tuesday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Another one of Virginia's targets in the recruiting class of 2023 came off the board on Tuesday as four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione announced his commitment to Tennessee. 

A 6'5 shooting guard from Raleigh, North Carolina, Dilione is one of the top prospects in the state of North Carolina. 247Sports rates him as the No. 2 player in the state and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class of 2023, while On3 has Dilione as the No. 50 overall player in the country. Both recruiting services have Dilione ranked as a top 15 player at his position. 

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers extended an offer to Dilione back in early May when he was still a three-star prospect and Dilione immediately took a visit to UVA the following weekend. 

Virginia made the top ten for Dilione back on July 24th along with Alabama, Wake Forest, VCU, NC State, Texas, Charleston, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and the eventual winner of Dilione's commitment, Tennessee. Dilione did not cut his list any further before he announced his commitment to the Volunteers on Tuesday. 

With Dilione's commitment to Tennessee, Virginia has active offers out to six remaining targets in the recruiting class of 2023: 

PF TJ Power (Shrewsbury, MA)
SG Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN)
SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)
CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)
CG Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ)
SG Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA)

Virginia has made the latest cut lists for TJ Power, Taison Chatman, Andrej Stojakovic, and Elijah Gertrude

The Cavaliers are searching for their second commitment in the class of 2023 to accompany Blake Buchanan, Idaho's No. 1-ranked player, who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Basketball Beats Orange1 Basket 71-41 in Florence

Previewing the 2022 Virginia Women's Soccer Season

Bryce Perkins Makes Case as QB2 for the LA Rams

Virginia Football Fall Camp Observations - Week 2

Former Cavalier Jelani Woods Catches First Touchdown in NFL Preseason

WATCH: UVA Football Players Recap First Fall Camp Scrimmage

Armaan Franklin during the Virginia men's basketball exhibition tour in Italy.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Beats Orange1 Basket 71-41 in Florence

By Matt Newton20 hours ago
North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) runst the ball during the first half against th Clemson Tigers at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Football

AP Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll: Five ACC Teams in the Top 25

By Matt Newton22 hours ago
Previewing the 2022 Virginia women's soccer season.
All Sports

Previewing the 2022 Virginia Women's Soccer Season

By Matt NewtonAug 15, 2022 10:50 AM EDT
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins (16) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Pro Hoos

Bryce Perkins Makes Case as QB2 for the LA Rams

By Matt NewtonAug 14, 2022 6:09 PM EDT
Virginia Cavaliers football practice
Football

Virginia Football Fall Camp Observations - Week 2

By Matt NewtonAug 14, 2022 3:20 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) catches a pass for a touchdown with Buffalo Bills safety Josh Thomas (36) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Football

Former Cavalier Jelani Woods Catches First Touchdown in NFL Preseason

By Matt NewtonAug 14, 2022 1:37 AM EDT
Perris Jones recap
Football

WATCH: UVA Football Players Recap First Fall Camp Scrimmage

By Matt NewtonAug 13, 2022 8:39 PM EDT
Reece Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Dominates Stella Azzurra 76-24 in Rome

By Matt NewtonAug 13, 2022 3:32 PM EDT