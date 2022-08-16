UVA Basketball Target Freddie Dilione Commits to Tennessee

Another one of Virginia's targets in the recruiting class of 2023 came off the board on Tuesday as four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione announced his commitment to Tennessee.

A 6'5 shooting guard from Raleigh, North Carolina, Dilione is one of the top prospects in the state of North Carolina. 247Sports rates him as the No. 2 player in the state and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class of 2023, while On3 has Dilione as the No. 50 overall player in the country. Both recruiting services have Dilione ranked as a top 15 player at his position.

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers extended an offer to Dilione back in early May when he was still a three-star prospect and Dilione immediately took a visit to UVA the following weekend.

Virginia made the top ten for Dilione back on July 24th along with Alabama, Wake Forest, VCU, NC State, Texas, Charleston, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and the eventual winner of Dilione's commitment, Tennessee. Dilione did not cut his list any further before he announced his commitment to the Volunteers on Tuesday.

With Dilione's commitment to Tennessee, Virginia has active offers out to six remaining targets in the recruiting class of 2023:

PF TJ Power (Shrewsbury, MA)

SG Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN)

SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)

CG Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ)

SG Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA)

Virginia has made the latest cut lists for TJ Power, Taison Chatman, Andrej Stojakovic, and Elijah Gertrude.

The Cavaliers are searching for their second commitment in the class of 2023 to accompany Blake Buchanan, Idaho's No. 1-ranked player, who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

