PFF Grades and Snap Counts for Virginia Football In Their 59-3 Win Over Norfolk State
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Another week, another breezy win for Tony Elliott and Virginia. The Cavaliers were back in Charlottesville for a matchup against in-state FCS opponent Norfolk State, and UVA came away with a 59-3 win over the Spartans.
This was a night when a lot of different players got into the game for UVA because the game turned into a blowout, as expected. Here is how every player graded out on Pro Football Focus, with the snap counts in parentheses.
Offense
1. OL Drake Metcalf- 88.4 (37)
2. RB Xay Davis- 87.6 (20)
3. LT Jon Adair- 85.1 (29)
4. RT Monroe Mills- 83.9 (31)
5. TE Hayden Rollison- 82.1 (10)
6. RB Noah Vaughn-81.9 (16)
7. QB Beau Pribula- 81.6 (28)
8. LT McKale Boley- 79.5 (30)
9. WR Isaiah Robinson- 78.5 (12)
10. WR Jacquon Robinson- 78.5 (13)
11. LG Noah Josey- 78.1 (37)
12. RT Makilan Thomas- 77.7 (37)
13. WR Da'Shawn Martin- 77.4 (24)
14. WR TeKai Kirby- 76.1 (5)
15. TE Justin Zames- 71.8 (9)
16. TE Willem Thurber- 70.8 (11)
17. QB Eli Holstein- 70.2 (17)
18. WR Ty'Lyric Coleman- 67.7 (27)
19. TE Connor Cox- 67.0 (19)
20. RT Ben York- 66.0 (20)
21. QB Cole Geer- 65.4 (14)
22. RT Dane Wliklenski- 65.0 (11)
23. RG Cole Surber- 64.7 (22)
24. RB Jekail Middlebrook- 64.5 (13)
25. WR Kameron Courtney- 64.3 (20)
26. RB Xavier Brown- 63.6 (10)
27. QB Boone Lourd- 61.3 (4)
28. WR Triston Ward- 60.6 (6)
29. LG Dane Steele- 60.2 (4)
30. LG Will Rosen- 60.1 (4)
31. LT Jim Harris Jr- 60.0 (4)
32. C Ryan Brubaker- 60.0 (4)
33. LT Alex Payne- 59.2 (12)
34. RB Peyton Lewis- 59.1 (8)
35. RG Grayson Reid- 58.8 (22)
36. WR Dylan Cope- 57.8 (9)
37. TE Dakota Twitty- 57.8 (21)
38. LG Grant Ellinger- 56.5 (11)
39. WR CJ Spence- 56.1 (8)
40. TE Henry Omohundro- 55.1 (8)
41. WR Josiah Abdullah- 54.3 (11)
42. TE John Rogers- 54.2 (18)
43. WR Tyson Davis- 49.8 (4)
44. WR Trevor Ladd- 43.4 (13)
The starting offensive line graded out well against NSU, and Xay Davis had a very good game for the Cavaliers. Pribula had another efficient game through the air, but because of the opponent, there was no need to showcase his running ability much, especially with a game against West Virginia on deck.
Defense
1. LB Justin Rowe- 95.0 (12)
2. LB Myles Brown- 91.6 (15)
3. DT Justin Townsend- 89.8 (11)
4. SS Brandyn Hillman- 81.6 (29)
5. DE Jewett Hayes- 80.4 (10)
6. LB Caleb Hardy- 79.8 (16)
7. SS Montino Williams- 79.2 (20)
8. DE Matthew Fobbs-White- 79.2 (29)
9. Nnanna Anyanwu- 78.4 (22)
10. LB Kam Robinson- 74.0 (20)
11. LB Cayden Cook-Cash- 73.7 (7)
12. DE Darrion Henry-Young- 72.6 (24)
13. DE Fisher Camac- 72.1 (33)
14. DT Anthony Britton- 71.1 (24)
15. Josiah Persinger- 68.6 (11)
16. DT Jason Hammond- 68.1 (11)
17. DB Jaylen Jones- 68.1 (18)
18. DE Evan Ward- 65.8 (8)
19. CB Justin Ross- 65.6 (23)
20. FS Keke Adams- 64.9 (12)
21. DE Billy Koudelka- 64.1 (12)
22. FS Lukas Sanker- 64.0 (10)
23. Omillio Agard- 63.4 (35)
24. FS Kevin Chadwick Jr- 63.3 (5)
25. CB Patrick Campbell- 63.1 (6)
26. SS Jalen McNair- 63.1 (12)
27. CB Kevon Gray- 62.9 (6)
28. CB Jayden Covil- 62.3 (4)
29. FS Ja'Maric Morris- 61.7 (5)
30. DT Kervins Choute- 61.4 (17)
31. DT John Sichan- 61.3 (16)
32. SS Ethan Minter- 61.3 (29)
33. CB Isaiah Harris- 60.3 (1)
34. FS Armstrong Jones- 60.0 (1)
35. CB Jacobie Henderson- 59.2 (39)
36. DE Devon Baxter- 58.5 (17)
37. CB Donovan Platt- 58.1 (20)
38. SS Christian Ellis- 58.1 (20)
39. LB Dallas Brannon- 58.0 (11)
40. DT Jonathan Allen- 58.0 (14)
41. DE Cazeem Moore- 56.6 (4)
42. CB Jam Jackson- 55.8 (14)
43. LB Ezekiel Larry- 55.7 (3)
44. SS Corey Costner- 50.1 (14)
45. LB Maddox Marcellus- 49.9 (27)
46. DE Gabe Sneed- 48.7 (13)
47. LB Landon Danley- 48.6 (26)
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell