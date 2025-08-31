PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Win Over Coastal Carolina
You could not have asked for a better start from Virginia than the one they had tonight vs Coastal Carolina. Aside from starting quarterback Chandler Morris leaving with an injury, it was a really good night all around for the Cavaliers.
How did PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade the Cavaliers in their win? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.
Offensive grades
1. WR Cam Ross- 86.4 (41)
2. OL Kevin Wigenton II- 79.1 (24)
3. OL Brady Wilson- 77.2 (56)
4. QB Chandler Morris- 76.0 (55)
5. WR Trell Harris- 73.7 (47)
6. OL Jack Whitmer- 70.2 (40)
7. RB J'Mari Taylor - 68.8 (28)
8. OL Noah Hartsoe- 68.3 (20)
9. WR Jahmal Edrine- 66.7 (40)
10. OL Noah Josey- 66.1 (49)
11. OL Ben York- 65.7 (32)
12. OL Ethan Sipe- 64.1 (9)
13. RB Noah Vaughn- 61.4 (16)
14. RB Xavier Brown- 61.2 (20)
15. WR Dillon Newton-Short- 61.0 (13)
16. OL Drake Metcalf- 60.8 (63)
17. OL Tyshawn Wyatt- 60.4 (17)
18. RB Harrison Waylee- 60.3 (12)
19. RB Owen Gardner- 60.0 (1)
20. QB Boone Lourd- 60.0 (3)
21. OL Dane Steele- 59.1 (4)
22. WR Eli Wood- 59.1 (9)
23. OL Dane Wleklinski- 59.0 (4)
24. OL Grant Ellinger- 58.6 (10)
25. OL Cole Surber- 58.5 (7)
26. WR Andre Greene Jr- 57.0 (9)
27. RB Davis Lane-57.0 (3)
28. WR Isaiah Robinson- 56.8 (10)
29. TyLyric Coleman- 56.6 (12)
30. WR Kam Courtney- 55.0 (15)
31. WR Josiah Abdullah- 54.7 (11)
32. QB Daniel Kaelin- 53.7 (22)
33. TE Hayden Rollison- 53.7 (4)
34. TE John Rogers- 53.5 (15)
35. TE Sage Ennis- 52.9 (31)
36. TE Dakota Twitty- 51.6 (43)
37. OL McKale Boley- 49.8 (49)
38. WR Jayden Thomas- 46.0 (16)
39. OL Wallace Unamba- 42.7 (20)
Defensive Grades
1. DT Terrell Jones- 93.2 (20)
2. DB Caleb Hardy- 80.0 (13)
3. DB Donovan Platt- 79.9 (54)
4. DL Fisher Carmac- 78.6 (42)
5. DB Montino Williams- 77.5 (10)
6. DL Jewett Hayes- 76.4 (9)
7. DB Ethan Minter- 75.8 (24)
8. DT Jason Hammond- 75.3 (17)
9. DB Christian Charles- 75.0 (35)
10. DT Jahmeer Carter- 72.8 (17)
11. DB Josiah Persinger- 72.2 (10)
12. DB Jordan Robinson- 72.0 (19)
13. LB Landon Danley- 70.8 (56)
14. DB Kevon Gray- 69.8 (10)
15. DE Mitchel Melton- 69.5 (27)
16. DE Cazeem Moore - 66.8 (43)
17. LB Myles Brown- 66.0 (9)
18. DB Emmanuel Karnley- 65.9 (45)
19. LB James Jackson- 65.6 (39)
20. DE Daniel Rickert- 65.3 (25)
21. DB Robbie Engelberg- 65.0 (10)
22. DB Keke Adams- 64.3 (10)
23. DB Da'Marcus Crosby- 64.1 (27)
24. DT Sichan John- 63.5 (17)
25. DB Corey Costner- 62.9 (20)
26. DT Hunter Osborne-62.2 (18)
27. LB Billy Koudelka- 61.8 (8)
28. DB Devin Neal- 60.8 (32)
29. DE Chase Morrison- 60.5 (1)
30. DT Anthony Britton- 60.2 (14)
31. LB Trey McDonald- 60.0 (1)
32. LB Maddox Marcellus- 57.6 (20)
33. Ja'Son Prevard- 55.4 (39)
34. DT Jacob Holmes- 53.2 (18)