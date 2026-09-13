Predicting Where Virginia Will Be Ranked In The Week Three AP Top 25

The Virginia Cavaliers got a dominant win on Friday night against Norfolk State, beating the Spartans 59-3 and moving to 2-0 this season. UVA had two weeks to prepare for this game against an overmatched FCS opponent, and while they did not play perfectly, a 56-point win is nothing to sneeze at.

But will it be enough to move them up in the AP Top 25 when it comes out tomorrow?

Can UVA move up?

Sep 11, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Norfolk State Spartans at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think there is a way that UVA could move up 2-3 spots, but it will depend on how some teams fall.

Does Oregon fall out of the top 25? That seems insane to even think about, but why should the Ducks be ranked right now? The win over Boise State was solid, especially after the Broncos were able to defeat Memphis by 18, but when you lose to Oklahoma State on the road, a team that just lost by multiple touchdowns to Tulsa, you should not be ranked. it was a stunning loss, that was not fluky, and Oregon should be punished by falling out of the Top 25, though I doubt they will.

Two teams that were unimpressive in wins this weekend were No. 19 Washington and No. 21 Iowa. The Huskies were barely able to squeak by Utah State this weekend and Iowa only beat Iowa State by a field goal. Considering how poorly those teams were thought of heading into the day, I think the argument could be made that Iowa and Washington should be punished for not having an impressive result through the first couple of weeks of the season.

There is one team that will go from being unranked to being ranked and that is Michigan. One week after falling out of the Top 25, the Wolverines were able to get a massive win at home against Oklahoma, who was ranked No. 11.

Speaking of the Sooners, where will they land in the rankings? I don' think they will drop out of the Top-20, but they did not have a good weekend.

I think where I land is that Virginia will move up two spots to No. 23. Oregon, Washington, and Iowa fall out of the top 25, while Michigan leap frogs UVA and gets ranked once again.

Ultimately, Virginia's focus just needs to be on winning games and moving ahead, not worrying about where they are going to be ranked. They have a chance to get a nice non-conference win next Saturday against West Virginia.