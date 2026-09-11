Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for No. 25 Virginia vs. Norfolk State

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 11, 7:00 p.m. ET, Scott Stadium (ACCNX)

First of all, I don’t think anyone in Charlottesville is worried about an upset. Virginia is currently a 44.5-point favorite and has not lost to an FCS team since Richmond in 2016. Also, keep in mind the fact that Norfolk State went 1-11 last year. The scoreboard Friday night is most likely going to look how everyone expects it to look.

Virginia is 1-0 and No. 25 in the AP poll after convincingly defeating NC State 34-8 Aug. 29. The Cavaliers then had their earliest bye week in program history. Norfolk State’s record is 1-1, as it beat Winston-Salem State 56-0 and then lost 31-10 at Old Dominion last Saturday.

What does Virginia need from this game? Eight days after Friday, West Virginia will be waiting in Charlotte, and that game will not be a walk in the park.

Virginia could hope to accomplish accomplish a few things. First off, Will Bettridge can walk out of Scott Stadium as the leading scorer in program history. Kam Robinson can play football for the first time since his knee gave out in Durham, N.C. last November. And lastly, Beau Pribula can focus on throwing the ball more than 11 times, which he didn't have to do in the opener and probably won't have to do here either. He should, anyway.

What the NC State opener told us

The defensive effort was extremely impressive. NC State was scoreless on its first eight drives, finished with 168 yards, and gave the ball away twice. That is 11 of the last 12 games with at least one takeaway for Virginia’s defense, with 20 turnovers in total.

The offense did its job, but just ran the ball. There were fifty-seven carries for 258 yards, which is the most in an ACC game since 2020, with a total time of possession of 38:03. Pribula led everybody with 110 yards on 15 carries in his first game in a Virginia uniform since his arrival from Missouri. Fifteen of the team's 19 first downs came on the ground, and if a midfield drive stalled, Elliott went for it. Four fourth-down tries, four conversions.

And then there's the passing game, or the lack of one. Eleven attempts. The fewest by a UVA quarterback in a game since Nov. 4, 1989, when the Cavaliers threw 10 times and still beat NC State on the road. Pribula went 9 of 11 for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and because of that, Virginia enters this week third in the country in pass efficiency at 260.18. Only Indiana and Louisiana Tech are ahead. I'd take that with a grain of salt as our sample is 11 throws.

The conference took notice regardless. Pribula, Monroe Mills, Brandyn Hillman and Bettridge all picked up ACC Player of the Week honors, and Tony Elliott was named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

The Passing Game

If Virginia gets one useful thing out of Friday, it should be working on developing the air attack.

Rico Flores Jr., the presumed No. 1 receiver, is expected to sit for a second straight game with a hamstring problem. The official depth chart still lists him "or" Ty'Lyric Coleman at the X spot, so read it as Coleman getting another start. Kameron Courtney, Da'Shawn Martin, and Jacquon Gibson fill out the rest of the top line.

Keep an eye out for Jacquon Gibson. He led UMass with 63 catches for 616 yards last season, and is one of the most experienced receivers on the roster. He got only one target against NC State and finished with zero catches. He's sitting at 90 career receptions and 948 yards, 52 short of 1,000. Friday would be a fine time to round out the number.

Norfolk State's secondary keep in mind isn't nothing. Safety Josiah Davis, who spent the last two seasons at Florida, had an interception and a sack against ODU. This can hopefully provide some challenge to the passing game. It's important for Virginia's receivers to get reps against real coverage before the schedule hardens.

Kam Robinson is back, sort of

Robinson tore his ACL at Duke on Nov. 15, Virginia's 11th game last season. Elliott nearly played him against NC State and pulled back. This week, the preseason All-ACC linebacker is expected to make his season debut, and is one tackle away from 200 for his collegiate career.

Virginia Athletic

"We'll be smart," Elliott said. "We're going to turn him loose, but we'll also be smart. This will be the first time that he'll be out there in full contact because all of our tackle to the ground scrimmages, he was not available during fall camp."

With Robinson on a snap count, Elliott has said the linebacker room doesn't drop off much without him, and Maddox Marcellus and Landon Danley were fine in the opener. If it's 28-0 at the half, there is zero reason to leave Robinson out there. Let him make a tackle, get him off the field healthy.

(Fisher Camac is also one tackle from 100 for his career, for what it's worth.)

The Line of Scrimmage

Virginia's starting five up front are all in their fifth year or later: McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Drake Metcalf, Makilan Thomas and Mills. Josey's next appearance is the 50th of his career, and if he starts, it's 45 in a row.

Norfolk State plays a three-man front. Dantey Menard, a redshirt senior, is listed at 300 pounds. The other two starters give up 50 pounds or more to Virginia's interior.

Elliott also said this week that he wants 12 offensive linemen he trusts and is closer to seven, eight, nine, maybe 10. Games like this one are how you get to 12. Ben York, Alex Payne, Ryan Brubaker and Jon Adair should all see the field.

What Norfolk State brings

Michael Vick is now in his second year as a head coach, with a 2-12 record. He visited Scott Stadium once before as a player in 1999 when the Hokies beat a ranked Virginia team. The Spartans' O-line coach is Elton Brown, a consensus All-American at Virginia and a two-time Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner in 2003 and 2004.

Michael Vick played against UVA in college as arch rivals. Now he'll lead his Norfolk State squad into Charlottesville for its first meeting with the Cavaliers in program history. @WTKR3 @NorfolkStateFB @MichaelVick pic.twitter.com/SYyHpNdKov — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) September 8, 2026

In the ODU game, the Spartans threw for 220 yards. They also turned the ball over three times, and gave up 11 tackles for loss of yards. Quarterback Deljay Bailey went 14 of 20 for 94 yards and scored the Spartans' only touchdown on a three-yard run. Jalyn Daniels ran for 84 yards on 11 carries, including a 35-yard breakaway, but fumbled at the 1-yard line on the opening drive.

How to watch

TV: ACC Network; Extra Announcers: Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly; Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, SiriusXM 167

Odds

As of Thursday, ESPN listed Virginia as a 44.5-point favorite with the total at 54.5.

Milestones to watch

Bettridge comes in with 327 career points. Connor Hughes' record is 332. Two field goals do it. So does one field goal and three extra points. Bettridge led Virginia in scoring for the third straight year in 2025 with 121 points, hitting 24 of 30 field goals and all 49 of his extra points.

A win would also be UVA's 10th in a row over an FCS opponent and Elliott's seventh straight coming off a bye. He's 6-0 in those games.

Final score prediction

Virginia 45, Norfolk State 7.

The final margin depends on how early Elliott empties the bench, and I'd guess it's early. I'll be watching the first half to see whether Pribula and the receivers look sturdy on the pass, and also to see if Kam Robinson moves like last year's Kam Robinson.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.