Predicting Where Virginia Will Land In This Week's AP Top 25
The last unbeaten team in ACC play this season? None other than the Virginia Cavaliers, who are 8-1 overall and 5-0 in ACC play. The tremendous season continued for Tony Elliott and UVA, with the team now being the only ACC team that controls their own destiny to get to the conference title game.
UVA was ranked No. 15 heading into the weekend, but where will they be when the new AP poll comes out today?
How high could they be ranked?
While not likely, UVA could find its way into the top ten after their win over California.
More than likely, though, this team is going to climb to 11th or 12th. Four teams that were ranked ahead of Virginia (Georgia Tech, Miami, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee) lost. The only team that was ranked behind Virginia that could possibly jump them would be Oklahoma, which got a win over No. 14 Tennessee on the road.
I think that Virginia is going to come in at No. 11 in today's poll, but the AP Poll is about to become pretty meaningless. On Tuesday, the first College Football Playoff Rankings will be released and that will be the first chance to see what the committee thinks about Tony Elliott's team.
Continuing to win
Virginia has been playing in close games for most of the season and while they ended up winning by double-digits yesterday, it was due to a late pick six from linebacker Kam Robinson. UVA has had to overcome late game drama and that was something that Elliott talked about yesterday after the win:
"I felt like we did. You know, we had some things to improve in special teams, you know, that kind of resulted in some missed opportunities and we had a punt there that was on the 25 yard line that resulted in points, and then I rolled the dice and called the fake right there where we could have took three, you know, and it could have changed everything, and then that's one of those deals where you don't get it and the momentum kind of changes a little bit and their defense ended up bailing us out and getting a stop, but still, it just created some flow in the momentum and then we picked it back up. So I definitely thought it was an opportunity to separate, but that's stuff that we can go back and we can work on and improve throughout the course of the week as we get ready to play a good Wake Forest team at home."
Next up for Virginia is a tough test at home against a solid Wake Forest team. The Demon Deacons are coming off of a blowout loss against Florida State, but they have been a tough team to beat this season.